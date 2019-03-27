March 27, 2019

Drink recipe of the week

March 27, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Knock-your-stilettos-off Shooters

Lipton Tea From Yummly

4 Ingredients 30 Minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup vodka (skyy infusions all natural citrus)
  • 1/2 teaspoon habanero chili pepper
  • 10 watermelon (or honeydew balls)
  • 10 tablespoons Lipton Sparkling Diet Green Tea with Strawberry Kiwi (or lipton sparkling green tea with berry)

Directions

  1. Combine vodka with chili pepper in small bowl; let stand 20 minutes. Strain remove chili pepper; reserve vodka. Chill until ready to use.
  2. To serve, pour scant tablespoon reserved vodka mixture into 10 chilled shot glasses. Add 1 melon ball to each, then pour in Lipton® Sparkling Diet Green Tea with Strawberry Kiwi. Garnish, if desired, with small cilantro sprig. Serve immediately.

For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Knock-your-stilettos-off-shooters-299007

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: iDrink, iEntertainment, iFood, iHealth, iLocal News, iWorld News, top news
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*