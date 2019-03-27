Drink recipe of the week

Knock-your-stilettos-off Shooters
Lipton Tea From Yummly
4 Ingredients 30 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup vodka (skyy infusions all natural citrus)
- 1/2 teaspoon habanero chili pepper
- 10 watermelon (or honeydew balls)
- 10 tablespoons Lipton Sparkling Diet Green Tea with Strawberry Kiwi (or lipton sparkling green tea with berry)
Directions
- Combine vodka with chili pepper in small bowl; let stand 20 minutes. Strain remove chili pepper; reserve vodka. Chill until ready to use.
- To serve, pour scant tablespoon reserved vodka mixture into 10 chilled shot glasses. Add 1 melon ball to each, then pour in Lipton® Sparkling Diet Green Tea with Strawberry Kiwi. Garnish, if desired, with small cilantro sprig. Serve immediately.
For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Knock-your-stilettos-off-shooters-299007
