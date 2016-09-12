Doctor: Hillary Clinton Has Pneumonia

By Greg Richter From Newsmax

Hillary Clinton’s doctor released a statement on Sunday saying the Democratic presidential nominee was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday, and CNN is reporting that her campaign said a scheduled fundraising trip to California on Monday is being evaluated.

The release comes after speculation on her health has spread from her Republican rival Donald Trump and others in the GOP to others after she stumbled and fell Sunday after leaving a 9/11 memorial event early.

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on the network Sunday that the symptoms Clinton has been exhibiting, including coughing and the dehydration reported on Sunday, when Clinton was forced to leave the 9/11 event. She was later seen leaving her daughter, Chelsea’s, apartment smiling and looking well.

The push of the campaign schedule could also contribute to her well-being, Gupta said.

“It all seems to fit,” Gupta said. “We’re getting information sort of piecemeal here. And I think because of this episode today is probably the only reason we’re getting some of that information.”

A medical evaluation to get a pneumonia diagnosis would usually involve X-rays and blood work, he said.

“It’s a totally treatable thing, no question about it,” Gupta said. “But it is a serious thing, and should not be taken lightly.”

The pneumonia was diagnosed during an evaluation on Friday after Clinton suffered prolonged coughing bouts related to allergies, Dr. Lisa R. Bardack said in a statement released by Clinton’s campaign. She was prescribed antibiotics and advised to modify her schedule so she can rest.

“While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely,” Bardack, who also examined Clinton on Sunday at her home in Chappaqua, said.

Clinton’s sudden departure from the ceremony in New York and a bystander’s showing her appearing to stumble as she was helped into a black van by aides and Secret Service agents is sure to resurface health questions for the 68-year-old candidate. She blamed recent coughing episodes that forced her to interrupt remarks on allergies, but Republicans have sought to raise questions about her fitness for office, particularly following a concussion in 2012 that resulted in a blood clot.

Campaign Schedule

It was not immediately clear whether the pneumonia diagnosis and Sunday’s episode would cause Clinton to curtail her schedule. Clinton is scheduled to spend Monday and Tuesday in California for fundraisers, an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a speech on the economy, and then to stop in Las Vegas on Wednesday before returning to the East Coast for the rest of the week.

The former U.S. senator from New York spent about 90 minutes at the Ground Zero memorial in lower Manhattan before departing just before 9:30 a.m. Campaign aides didn’t respond to questions about her whereabouts until spokesman Nick Merrill released a statement at 11 a.m., just as the ceremony ended, saying she was feeling “much better.”

Clinton had gone to her daughter Chelsea’s apartment in Manhattan and emerged later to tell reporters, “I’m feeling great.” She then headed to back to her Chappaqua home.

Trump

Republican nominee Donald Trump, who is 70, also appeared at the event alongside supporters including New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City during the attacks. Trump and Clinton were about 20 feet apart from one another and didn’t interact while names of the victims were read by their relatives. Trump left shortly after 10:30 a.m. and said before getting into his car that that the ceremony was “amazing.” He didn’t comment on Clinton’s health.

The morning started out cool and overcast but by the time the ceremony started, the air was muggy and warm. Clinton and other politicians, including New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who were with her, were in patchy sunlight. Representative Joe Crowley, a New York Democrat, was also positioned close to Clinton and “it was incredibly stifling,” he said in a phone call to MSNBC. “I was incredibly overheated. I got water.”

During the 90 minutes of silence from the Clinton campaign, a Fox News reporter posted a handful of tweets citing a law enforcement source who said that Clinton had experienced a “medical episode,” adding fuel to speculation about Clinton’s health dating back to a late-2012 concussion, which Trump and others on the right have been using to sow doubts about her fitness to be commander-in-chief.

The 2012 injury occurred after Clinton, then secretary of state, “suffered a stomach virus after traveling, became dehydrated, fainted and sustained a concussion,” according to a letter released by her personal physician in July 2015.

The letter stated that overall Clinton “is in excellent physical condition and fit to serve as President of the United States.”

Democrats had criticized Republicans and Trump allies for questioning Clinton’s health, saying they were spreading conspiracy theories. For his part, Trump has broken with tradition and has yet to release his full medical records. He is scheduled to appear in a pre-taped interview on Thursday with Mehmet C. Oz, also known as Dr. Oz.

Trump and his aides had decided to institute a political cease-fire of sorts for Sept. 11, urging surrogates today to only use social media to honor men and women in uniform and not to make media appearances. At least one backer, though, ventured that today’s incident raised new questions about Clinton’s health.

“The hide and seek game Hillary is playing with her health must end,” Roger Stone, a long-time Trump ally, said. “The woman is not well — it’s time for her to admit it.”

IMAGE: Hillary Clinton leaves her daughter, Chelsea's, apartment Sunday following her fainting spell.

By Charlotte Libov From Newsmax

Hillary Clinton’s diagnosis of pneumonia is a common one and she is very likely to fully recover, health experts say. But her illness demonstrates shows that this ailment is more serious than many people think and that they need to follow their doctor’s instructions.

“Pneumonia is not an innocuous disease. What happened to Hillary Clinton shows that you can’t say, ‘I’ll push myself now and worry about my health later because it will catch up with you,’ ” Dr. Marc Leavey tells Newsmax Health.

Following Clinton’s wobbly departure from a 9/11 memorial event on Sunday, Clinton’s physician disclosed that the presidential candidate had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday.

She has been on antibiotics and was instructed to lighten her schedule. But instead Clinton had appeared at campaign events during the weekend.

Pneumonia, which is sometimes also called “walking pneumonia,” is an infection of the lungs that can range from mild to severe. It is most serious in children and people who are over the age of 65 or who have underlying medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Each year in the United States, about one million people have to seek care in a hospital due to pneumonia, and more than 50,000 people die from the disease. Most of the people affected by pneumonia in the United States are adults, the CDC says.

“Clinton is 68 years old and pneumonia is very common in this age group,” says Leavey, an internist at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

A variety of pathogens can cause pneumonia: bacteria, viruses, even fungi.

When germs reach the lungs, the immune system responds by sending cells to attack them. Those cells can cause air sacs in the lungs, known as alveoli, to become inflamed or fill with fluid and pus, causing the symptoms of pneumonia.

The illness is spread like colds and the flu, and being in crowds and shaking hands make people susceptible.

“Being on the campaign trail means you would be doing a lot of both these things,” notes Leavey.

If the illness is bacterial in nature, it is treated with antibiotics. If a virus is causing the ailment, drinking plenty of fluids and rest can often take care of it – along with time.

While treatment for pneumonia can act quickly, the related fatigue can last for a month or more, Leavey notes.

By following her doctor’s instructions, Clinton should fully recovery, adds Leavey.

IMAGE:

