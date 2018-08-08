Disposal of derelict vehicles only at Cayman Islands George Town Landfill

Issued by: Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health

As part of ongoing efforts to better inform the public about its services, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) reminds the public of the procedure for disposing of derelict vehicles.

Under the Cayman Islands Litter Law (1997 Revision), a derelict vehicle is any vehicle that appears to be abandoned by reason of its condition. This includes any vehicle which is without its engine, any of its wheels or other critical parts and has remained unlicensed during the preceding six months.

DEH Acting Director Richard Simms notes that all residents are responsible for disposing of their vehicles in an appropriate manner. This means they should not be left in a public space or in a way likely to cause or contribute to the defacement of the environment or that is harmful to public health. Such vehicles must be disposed of at the George Town Landfill.

Vehicles that do not fit all of the criteria outlined in the law are not considered to be derelict vehicles. Members of the public may refer such vehicles to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) when they are located in a public space. If similar vehicles are located on private property; they must be elevated from the ground and properly concealed using a car cover.

It is important to note also that once the derelict vehicle is identified by an officer of the DEH, he or she is empowered to issue a written notice to the owner for its removal within 24 hours. This notice is usually placed on the body of the vehicle and should not be removed. The owner may then make arrangements with a private hauler or the DEH to have the vehicle removed to the landfill. A fee of $75.00 per vehicle is payable to the DEH upon request for the removal of derelict vehicles from private property.

The current waste handling and disposal fee of $250 that is payable to the Customs Department on the importation of all motor vehicles is utilised for the processing of derelict vehicles upon disposal and does not cover the cost of transportation to the landfill.

Upon failure to comply with the notice within the specified period, its owner becomes guilty of an offence and is liable to a minimum fine of $500 upon conviction. At that time, the DEH will make arrangements for its removal to the George Town Landfill for disposal.

For more information and to make arrangements for services such as the removal of derelict vehicles or to report any issues with collection, interested persons should call DEH’s main administrative office at 949-6696 or send an email to dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

Photo caption :

A DEH employee removes a derelict vehicle for disposal at the George Town Landfill.