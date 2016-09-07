By Dody

THE CONTINUED SAGA OF MONKEY AND POODLE

They spoke! I actually had an encounter with Cyrus and Gertrude (aka Monkey and Poodle…Mike changes their names daily. He’s concerned if they stay another week he may not have enough names for them, perhaps resorting to the internet for ideas) Actually, I spoke but Poodle nodded. Here is how it happened:

Two days ago Mike and I were enjoying an International breakfast. We had sausage from Carolina USA, Cuban bread with Irish butter, avocados from Mexico, and grilled tomatoes as per the English. As we sat eating and gazing out the patio doors at the serenity of the ocean; a dog suddenly darted past us with an iguana who was almost as large as the four footed predator. I jumped up and ran to the door with first thought to save the iguana. My immediate second thought is the Cayman government wants them killed even putting a bounty on the green menaces. So I grabbed a camera.

Mike yells, “Don’t get close to that dog!” “I won’t,” I answered, “I just want a picture.” After all it was quite a site to see a dog carrying a three foot iguana in his mouth loping down the beach. As I ran out the door I saw Cyrus and Gertrude standing, mouth agape, looking wide eyed as they stared at the abduction. Our eyes met and I exclaimed, “I know!” Us professional writers are never at a loss for profound words. The dog was down quite a ways. Mike and I watched for a moment but when said dog stopped to enjoy his bounty we hurried back inside. The thought of breakfast was no longer an interest to me.

Today was another surprise meeting with Horvath and Petunia (aka: Monkey and Poodle, Cyril and Penelope, Cyrus and Gertrude). The tropical storms from earlier in the week were causing chaos and greatly increased the wind and waves. Whether the sand was pulled out, rocks bought in by the waves, or a combination, the usually sandy shoreline was extremely rocky. This created difficulty getting in and out of the water. My sweet Mike awoke early and cleared about a 4×6 path into the water so I didn’t have to step on stones. The neighbors, Horvath and Petunia, not only shockingly went into the briny sea this morning, they snorkeled for over an hour. As Horvath followed Mike’s clearing out of the ocean he chimed, “Nice path.” Then later in the day they took a kayak out for hours. When they finally returned I told them I was concerned they had headed for Cuba. They laughed a neighborly laugh and remarked, “this is the weather we have been waiting for.” If we stayed another month perhaps we would have a real conversation, but at last the mystery was solved. They were waiting for a perfect day and today was flawless.

Mike wanted me to post a recipe for iguana, but I decided on one for chicken. I hear they taste a lot like iguana.

CHICKEN PICCATA

Ingredients:

4-6 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breast

1/2 cup flour

4 T butter

2 T olive oil

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup brined capers

2 T fresh chopped parsley

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees.

Place chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound them with a meat hammer to 1/4-inch thickness.

Salt and pepper chicken and dredge in flour.

Heat olive oil and 2 T butter in skillet over medium heat.

Add half the chicken and brown. About three minutes per side.

Remove chicken and place on pan in oven while you prepare sauce.

Add white wine as you scrape brown bits from pan.

Then add chicken broth, lemon juice, capers and parsley.

Reduce the sauce by half.

Add remaining 2 T butter.

Serve sauce over warm chicken.