Digital Cayman announced

Non-Profit Organisation Sets Out to Strengthen Cayman’s Digital Sector



Caption: Chris Wall, Digital Cayman executive board member, announces new digital sector organisation at the 2019 CYDEC conference.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (25 June 2019) – A new digital sector industry body called Digital Cayman was introduced by Hon. Moses Kirkconnell the Deputy Premier of the Cayman Islands at the Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference (CYDEC) Thursday, 20 June 2019. The non-profit organisation has been established to support the growth and development of the Cayman Islands’ digital economy.

“The digital economy is growing rapidly, and the digital revolution is well and truly underway on a global scale,” said Chris Wall, Digital Cayman executive board member, owner of Walzzy Creative SEZC, and co-founder of Grappzie, a UK based digital first market place for personalised creativity. “As an industry led, not-for-profit organisation, Digital Cayman aims to cultivate Cayman’s dynamic and innovative digital ecosystem to ensure that the Cayman Islands adopts and adapts to this ever-changing environment.”

Following a meeting with government representatives and industry professionals held during the 2018 CYDEC conference, it was proposed that an industry body be established to represent the industry and support the Cayman Islands Government with relevant policy and legislation development. “We’re on a mission to strengthen Cayman’s digital sector by advocating for positive policy changes that will encourage the growth of the digital sector while adhering to appropriate standards for risk and reputational management purposes,” explained Paul Byles, Digital Cayman executive board member, founder of the CYDEC conference, and director at FTS.

Hon. Tara Rivers the Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs remarked at the CYDEC event, “We look forward to engaging with Digital Cayman as we explore new regulatory needs and legislation to ensure that the Cayman Islands remains at the forefront of innovation and compliant with International standards.”

John Edge, Digital Cayman committee member and Connection Science Fellow at MIT said that the growing number of opportunities for the Cayman Islands is significant. “Digital Cayman is a much-needed industry group which will coordinate and champion opportunities to make certain that the Cayman Islands plays a meaningful global role in the data economy through its proven trust and fiduciary services.”

Digital Cayman is currently being facilitated by a steering committee of 15 technology professionals and industry leaders and is supported by Cayman’s technology-focused special economic zone Cayman Tech City by Cayman Enterprise City (CEC). During the announcement members of the public were invited to register their interest by visiting www.digitalcayman.com and by following Digital Cayman’s social media platforms @DigitalCayman.

For more information visit www.digitalcayman.com or email mail@digitalcayman.com.