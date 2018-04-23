DG’s 5K Challenge debuts on Little Cayman

The Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge was held for the first time on Little Cayman yesterday (Sunday, 22 April 2018), with nearly half the population signing up for the event.

More than 60 people registered and around 45 actually participated in the walk/run, which was raising money for a “grow box” at the island’s two-student school.

“We had a great time on Little Cayman, with an amazing turnout for our debut there,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. “As our focus is on wellness and nutrition this year, it’s fitting that the children learn how to grow their own vegetables.”

The winner of the Little Cayman race was George Weston from Harneys law firm, who has been working in the Cayman Islands since the company’s offices in the British Virgin Islands were hit by a hurricane at the end of last year.

Little Cayman residents Stafford Ambersley and Ian Crocker, took second and third place, respectively.

The event had a distinctly laid-back island vibe, with chocolate croissants at the half-way point, and some participants facing a short delay while a plane crossed the route.

“The 5K on Little Cayman yesterday, and Cayman Brac last weekend, have built up anticipation for the big event next Sundayon Grand Cayman,” said Mr. Manderson, “I’m looking forward to being joined by many people in the community for the 2018 DG’s 5K finale.”

Registration for the DG’s 5K Challenge on Grand Cayman on Sunday, 29 April is open at www.caymanactive.com/DG5k until5 p.m. on Friday (27 April). Fees are $25 for ages 18 and older and just $10 for ages 17 and younger.

The beneficiaries will be Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels, Feed Our Future, and the Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman’s Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast programme.