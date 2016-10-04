Detectives appeal for witnesses in Cayman Islands homicide investigation

From RCIPS Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 1:18 PM

Detectives investigating the shooting death of Justin Manderson in the early hours of Saturday morning last weekend are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“A full investigation is under way with a team of detectives assigned to the matter who are following up on lines of inquiry,” said Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, “and we suspect that there were more people in that busy area at that time who may have seen or heard something. We’re asking that you come forward and tell us what you saw or heard, it could make all the difference.

“We know that there are probably people who would rather not be involved, but we need them to contact us nonetheless because this is about helping us ensure the safety of our community. If you were near 7 Mile Shops between 1:30AM-2:30AM, and saw something you think we should know, please call us.”

George Town CID can be reached at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS(8477), or online at the link : https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 .