Destinations of the week

By Hannah Lukaszewicz From Getting Stamped

There is no better place to escape winter than the Islands of the Caribbean. Deciding which Island is for you can be tough. Each island in the Caribbean has its own identity with different local cuisine, beer & rum, language, and of course gorgeous beaches. We’ve put together this list of the best Caribbean Islands to visit with a little information about each island. We’ve personally been to 19 of the 28 islands below, make sure to click through on the blue text for additional articles.

QUICK ANSWERS ABOUT THE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

How many Caribbean Islands Are There? There are more than 7,000 islands in the Caribbean and 28 island nations.

When is hurricane season in the Caribbean? June 1st through November 30th with the worst part being mid-August through mid-September

When is the best time to visit the Caribbean? December through April

Which Caribbean islands aren’t in the hurricane belt? Aruba, Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Bonaire, Curaçao, Providencia Island, San Andrés, and the islands off Venezuela.

What is the largest island in the Caribbean? Cuba, which is 42,803 square miles.

12 of The Best Caribbean Islands

Ariel Photo of Ce Blue Anguilla beach and property

1. ANGUILLA

You’ll always find your own sliver of sand on the island of Anguilla. Most tourists head to St. Maarten or St. Barts not knowing that Anguilla is a quick twenty-minute boat ride from the St. Maarten airport. The island is full of gorgeous villas for rent with epic ocean views. It’s essential to rent a car in Anguilla to drive around the island and visit the 33 beaches, our favorite beach is Shoal Bay East. It may be a small island but there are still plenty of attractions in Anguilla to keep you as busy as you want.

Best Time To Visit Anguilla: December-May

Currency in Anguilla: Eastern Caribbean (EC) dollar

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in Anguilla: English

What side of the road do they drive on in Anguilla: Left

Woman on Driftwood on the beach Playa Jibacoa Cuba

2. CUBA

The forbidden fruit of the Caribbean Islands. Cuba has always been a mystery and place stuck in time. But now we can finally travel to Cuba as Americans. Cuba is one of the most amazing islands in the Caribbean so different than any other. From the gorgeous Spanish colonial town of Trinidad, tobacco fields in Vinales, dance the night away in Havana, and so many more amazing places to visit in Cuba. Cuba is full of culture, history, outdoor adventures, beaches, and so many more things to do in Cuba.

Best Time To Visit Cuba: December-May

Currency in Cuba: CUC used by tourists and CUP used by locals

Is USD widely accepted: No

What language do they speak in Cuba: Spanish

What side of the road do they drive on in Cuba: Right

Best place for a honeymoon in Jamaica – Negril drone photo of 7 mile beach

3. JAMAICA

There are several popular resort areas in Jamaica all with gorgeous beaches and turquoise waters. The most famous beach in Jamaica is Seven Mile Beach in Negril, and as the name suggest its seven miles of gorgeous white sand. If you’re looking for the perfect Jamaica honeymoon spot head to Sandals South Coast to stay in an overwater bungalow in Jamaica they are even in the shape of a perfect heart. Another popular location in Ocho Rios many cruise ships visit for the day with Dunn’s River Falls being a popular attraction.

Best Time To Visit Jamaica: December-May

Currency in Jamaica: Jamaican Dollar

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in Jamaica: English & Jamaican Creole

What side of the road do they drive on in Jamaica: Left

Drone photo looking down into the Natural Pool Aruba

4. ARUBA

Aruba will blow your mind in how diverse it is. On one side you have gorgeous beaches like Eagle Beach which has been named one of the top beaches in the world by TripAdvisor. And on the other side, you’ve got the rugged coastline and very desert landscapes. One of our favorite places was Aruba’s natural pool, it’s an adventure to get to swimming in the “pool” with the waves crashing over the rocks is amazing. If you’re looking for a honeymoon with a good mix of adventure and beach a honeymoon in Aruba would be the perfect spot.

Best Time To Visit Aruba: February-August

Aruba Currency: Aruban Florin

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in Aruba: Papiamento, Dutch, English, Spanish

What side of the road do they drive on in Aruba: Right

The Piton Mountains seen from the Caribbean Sea – St Lucia – Best Caribbean Islands

5. SAINT LUCIA

The mighty Pitons rising up over 2,500 feet are the famous residences of the island. St Lucia has some of the best sunsets in the Caribbean, we suggest a sunset catamaran cruise to the Pitons. Sandals Resorts has three properties on the islands with our favorite being Sandals St Lucian Grande with the overwater bungalow rooms. For a unique spa day head to the volcano springs and mud pools.

Best Time To Visit Saint Lucia: January-April

St Lucia Currency: Eastern Caribbean (EC) dollar

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in St Lucia: English

What side of the road do they drive on in St Lucia: Left

A view of Old San Juan Puerto Rico

6. PUERTO RICO

If you’re coming from the United States you don’t even need a passport to visit this Caribbean island. A trip to Puerto Rico should start in Old San Juan, walk the cobblestone streets and check out all the colorful buildings. The beaches in Puerto Rico will leave you in awe, head to Playa Flamenco named the best beach in Puerto Rico by the Discovery Channel. Don’ forget to check out El Yunque tropical rainforest and chase some waterfalls. NOTE: It seems to always be really hot in Old San Juan so dress accordingly and plan on stopping for a Pina Colada Barrachina Restaurant the home of the original Pina Colada.

Best Time To Visit Puerto Rico: December-May

Currency in Puerto Rico: USD

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in Puerto Rico: Spanish & English

What side of the road do they drive on in Puerto Rico: Right

Woman standing at Bathsheba Beach and rock formations in Barbados – Top Caribbean Islands

7. BARBADOS

The Easternmost Caribbean island is super unique as one side is the calm Caribbean Sea and the other side is the rough Atlantic Ocean. The island is full of hotels for everyone’s budget from Sandals Barbados all-inclusive to budget hotels and apartments. Some of the best seafood in the Caribbean is found in Barbados, make sure to head to Oistins Fish fry any night of the week but the real party is on Friday nights. Barbados is outside of the hurricane belt and great to visit year round.

Best Time To Visit Barbados: December-May

Currency in Barbados: Barbadian dollar

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in Barbados: English & Bajan

What side of the road do they drive on in Barbados: Left

St Barts Island – Saline Beach – Best Islands and Beaches in the Caribbean

8. SAINT BARTS

St Barts is a ritzy and fancy island with a price tag to match. For those with deep pockets head to Saint Barts where the rich & famous come to play in the Caribbean. The island is small it’s best to rent a car as taxis are really expensive and rentals cars reasonably priced. There are 14 beaches in St Barts and all the beaches are public. Our favorite beach is Saline Beach, a nice long and deep white sandy beach with very few people. Port de Gustavia in Saint Barts is always filled with massive million dollar yachts.

Best Time To Visit St Barts: December-May

Currency in St Barts: Euro

Is USD widely accepted: No

What language do they speak in St Barts: French

What side of the road do they drive on in St Barts: Right

panoramic picture of the island of Dominica at sunset – Best Islands

9. DOMINICA

Often called the nature island in the Caribbean, Dominica is so much more than beaches. The island has lush rainforests, hot springs, waterfalls, diving, snorkeling, and volcano peaks. If you love the outdoors and adventures we suggest hiking in the Morne Trois Pitons National Park for an epic view.

Best Time To Visit Dominica: February-April

Currency in Dominica: Eastern Caribbean dollar (EUC)

Is USD widely accepted: No

What language do they speak in Dominica: English

What side of the road do they drive on in Dominica: Left

Aerial photo of Guadloupe on a Windstar cruise line trip

10. GUADELOUPE (FRANCE OVERSEAS TERRITORY SINCE 1946)

The French island of Guadeloupe is often overlooked by tourist which is a huge mistake. Home to gorgeous beaches and volcanic hillsides. We visited while we were Caribbean island hopping on a Windstar Cruise and it was our favorite stop. Make sure to get out on a boat and explore the Les Saintes islands.

Best Time To Visit Guadeloupe: December-May

Currency in Guadeloupe: Euro

Is USD widely accepted: No

What language do they speak in Guadeloupe: French

What side of the road do they drive on in Guadeloupe: Right

never ending pink sand beach in Barbuda while Caribbean island hopping

11. ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

Antigua and Barbuda are two separate islands, there is a high-speed ferry that runs several times a day. Most of the resorts are on Antigua but there are a few smaller places to stay in Barbuda that are great for those like privacy. We spent 4 hours walking on the beach in Barbuda and saw no one, it was just us and the white sand. It’s a great Caribbean island for those wanting to relax in the sun all day long.

Best Time To Visit Antigua & Barbuda: January-April

Currency in Antigua & Barbuda: Eastern Caribbean dollar (EUC)

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in Antigua & Barbuda: English

What side of the road do they drive on in Antigua & Barbuda: Left

Swimming pigs in the Bahamas – Caribbean Islands Top picks

12. THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas is huge, it extends 760 miles from Florida coast all the way down to Haiti. There are 700 islands in the Bahamas, only 30 are inhabited. So picking which Bahamas Island can be tricky. The capital city of Nassau is home to huge resorts and gorgeous beaches but if you want remote and exotic jump on a plane and head to one of the other islands. If you ask us, the best islands in the Bahamas are the Exumas, our personal favorite is Staniel Cay which is close to the home of the famous swimming pigs in the Bahamas.

Best Time To Visit the Bahamas: November-April

Currency in the Bahamas: Bahamian Dollar

Is USD widely accepted: Yes

What language do they speak in the Bahamas: English

What side of the road do they drive on in the Bahamas: Left

OTHER CARIBBEAN ISLANDS TO VISIT NOT INCLUDED ABOVE

If you ask us all the Caribbean Islands are amazing each in their own way. We have been to 18 out of the 28 island nations, so we know we’ll get to them all eventually.

United States Virgin Islands USVI – Which is made up of Saint Croix, Saint John, Saint Thomas

Trinidad and Tobago

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Montserrat

Caribbean Netherlands also known as the BES islands made up of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba

Cayman Islands

Grenada

Curaçao

The British Virgin Islands made up of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada, Jost Van Dyke

Turks & Caicos

Sint Maarten (Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Saint Martin (France overseas territory)

Saint Kitts

Dominican Republic

Haiti

Martinique

