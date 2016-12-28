Destinations of the week

Best overseas destinations for 2017
Maybe you want to witness the US solar eclipse, take advantage of great exchange rates abroad or get in on the hoopla for big anniversaries in places like Alaska, Germany, Canada or Finland.
Perhaps you’re looking for a Zika-free beach or a destination unscathed by terrorism.
IMAGE: Washington DC will host Trump’s inauguration, but also offers an array of sightseeing options.
Whatever your plans, we’ve got the primo-destinations for you.
All eyes are on Washington DC for Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration. An anti-Trump protest billed as a Women’s March is scheduled for January 21. While you’re in DC, check out the new National Museum of African American History and Culture. Timed passes for the museum are essential.
In June, Bermuda hosts the America’s Cup sailing race. Just don’t think of Bermuda as the Caribbean. It’s over 1,500km north of Puerto Rico and too chilly for ocean swimming in January. On the plus side, Bermuda is Zika-free, and its famous Hamilton Princess hotel – aka the Pink Palace – is newly renovated.
Canada celebrates 150 years since its colonies were united under the Canadian Confederation, and Montreal marks its 375th anniversary. Don’t forget the country’s national parks and wild places. Frommer’s Travel Guides have singled out the British Columbia archipelago Haida Gwaii, recently visited by Prince William and Kate.
With exhibits, tours and more, Germany marks 500 years since Martin Luther’s 95 Theses critique of the Catholic Church, which launched the Protestant Reformation.
In Russia, 2017 marks 100 years since the revolution that toppled the tsar and led to the rise of communism. The date was once a major state holiday but today it’s a divisive subject, no longer glorified as it once was.
DESTINATION DARLINGS
The value of the British pound has weakened in the wake of Brexit, making the United Kingdom more affordable for many international travellers.
Last tango in Cuba? Some folks want to go now, afraid Trump will restrict travel there. Others are postponing booking, waiting to see what happens.
Mexico remains a top destination for many looking to go somewhere exotic, from cheap breaks in Cancun to cultural attractions in places like Oaxaca. But if you’re avoiding Latin America and the Caribbean because of Zika, consider Hawaii or Greece.
Tourism to Japan is booming but it’s not just Tokyo. Hokkaido, an island known for skiing, turned up on Afar and Lonely Planet lists.
Cape Town, South Africa, is being recommended by Fodor’s, Travel and Leisure and Lonely Planet, with a spotlight on the opening of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in September. Exchange rates make it a bargain right now.
