Destinations of the week

Amazing Caribbean villas for winter sun

If you need a dose of sunshine this winter, take your pick from these top tropical hideaways. From cozy beach hangouts to swanky mansions with infinity pools and private chefs, these beauties will definitely banish the winter blues.

While many destinations are shutting up shop for winter, the Caribbean is just getting geared up for business. Winter is the region’s peak time for tourism, with glorious weather pretty-much guaranteed. Stay in December and you’ll get to spend Christmas on the beach (you can still have turkey but with a rum cocktail as well) or visit in the following months for a sunny start to the new year.

Ready to escape the dropping degrees? If you are quick in your planning you could easily book a festive dash to any of these amazing Caribbean villas.

Atelier House

Barbados’ superb winter weather (think highs in the 80s and mostly clear skies) beckons travelers set on escaping the seasonal slump. Though a winter visit may see you shelling out more than in low season, you’ll quickly forget it when you’re basking in the beautifully warm sunshine.

There’s still time to book a winter stay at this 4-bedroom villa on the western shores of the island. Perched high on a hilltop, it’s an architectural gem surrounded by lush gardens, sparkling seas and sugary beaches. The property boasts incredible panoramic views from every room. It’s beautiful too, with sleek geometric styling, striking local artwork and king or queen-size beds in each bedroom, all of which are en suite.

The villa also comes with its own chef and housekeepers.

Rock Ridge

St. Peter, Barbados

Visiting the Caribbean in peak season doesn’t always have to mean paying peak prices. If you look around, you’ll still find some great deals to be had. This stunning villa is available with a whopping 25% off any stay before November 15 (2019) making it perfect for a relaxing vacation ahead of the Christmas rush.

Located in the scenic parish of St Peter, the villa has 3 bedrooms with space for up to 6 guests. Inside, there’s an open-plan living area, a fully-equipped kitchen and spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Outside, you’ll find a private swimming pool surrounded by colorful gardens, luxury sun loungers and plenty of spaces for rest and relaxation.

From Rock Ridge it’s just a short walk to Gibbes Beach which has miles of golden sands and is a strong contender for the west coast’s most beautiful beach.

St. Martin 301

Baie Longue, Saint Martin

This winter, soak up the sun in stunning Saint Martin. From mid-December through mid-April the weather on the island is a dream with highs in the low 80s and very little rain.

For an unforgettable experience, stay at St. Martin 301 which occupies a fantastic beachfront location surrounded by dreamy tropical vegetation. Just a short drive from the airport, it boasts luxurious facilities and a contemporary design that harmoniously combines the indoor and outdoor areas.

With its huge pool and private beach access, this 4-bedroom villa is a vacation destination in itself.

Anguilla 66

Little Harbour, Anguilla

In the winter months, Anguilla is one of the best places to be. The sun is warm, the skies are clear and the humidity is low making it perfect for a winter vacation.

One of our favorite Caribbean villas for winter sun is this luxury villa on the south coast. Perched on a rocky outcrop in secluded Pelican Bay, it offers unparalleled privacy and panoramic sea views. Inside are bright and airy rooms with stylish furnishings and lofty sea views, while the outside has sunny terraces, an infinity pool and a bubbling hot tub.

Other highlights include a stunning rooftop deck, the perfect place to sunbathe in total privacy.

Casa de Campo 2

La Romana, Dominican Republic

Beat the cold-weather blues with a winter vacation to the Dominican Republic. Not only is the weather absolutely divine, it’s also the time when you can spot humpback whales off the northeast coast.

Some of the best places to stay can be found at Casa de Campo, the Dominican’s most exclusive resort. Villas here have access to championship golf courses, excellent restaurants and the resort’s private beach.

Just a stone’s throw from the sand, Casa de Campo 2 has 6 bedroom suites with enough space for up to 14 guests. The villa is built around a huge sun-drenched terrace and has vast indoor/outdoor living spaces, plus a team of staff who’ll cater to your every need.

Sunset Reach

Mullins Beach, Barbados

Located at Mullins Beach on the pristine west coast of Barbados, this vacation home has space for up to 4 guests. It’s a condo not a villa, and it’s not as large as the others in this list, but with prices starting from around $500 per night (that’s $125 per person) it’s an affordable option for some last-minute winter sun.

It features a bright open-plan layout with a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living areas and a large sea-facing balcony. Hang out at your resort or head out and explore the surrounding area. You can bask in the calm seas and golden sands at Mullins Beach, go snorkeling off nearby Batts Rock, or eat your way around the local restaurants – you’ll find upmarket restaurants as well as cuisine at affordable prices.

Casa de Campo 20

Mintas Beach, Dominican Republic

With its Bali-style pavilions and lush tropical gardens, this 8-bedroom villa is the essence of tropical island living. Still available for select dates through winter, it’s perfect for group trips, family vacations or romantic getaways.

Inside, the generous living spaces span across several pavilions all with their own private terraces, while outside you’ll find a dining gazebo, an infinity pool and a huge pond teeming with topical fish.

In addition to the villa amenities which include in-house staff, guests also have access to Casa de Campo’s resort facilities. Everything from horse-riding, tennis and golf, to spa treatments, cocktails and cultural tours can be found just moments away.

St. Martin 123

You can enjoy winter sun for less at this luxury Caribbean villa, currently available with 15% off the usual rates. However you may want to be quick as the sale expires at the end of next month.

Located close to renowned Baie Rouge Beach, this stunning villa boasts panoramic views of the Saint Martin coastline. Nestled on a large clifftop plot, it has 3 en-suite bedrooms, large open-plan living areas and stylish modern decor.

The glorious sun terrace is laden with places to kick back and relax. Swim laps in the sea-facing pool, sunbathe on in-pool loungers, or sip cocktails from any one of the perfectly positioned outside lounge areas.

The Dream

This aptly named villa on the west coast of Barbados is every vacationer’s dream. Located right on the beachfront, it’s part of the exclusive ‘The Garden’ neighbourhood in the upmarket parish of St James.

At the heart of the home is a large swimming pool and sun terrace overlooking dazzling white sands. Perfectly furnished for outdoor living, the terrace comes complete with luxury loungers, a poolside bar, and open-air living and dining areas.

The property also has a game room, a media room, and 5 luxuriously appointed bedrooms – two are on the upper level and offer en-suite baths and private balconies, while the others are on the ground floor and have en-suite showers.

Don’t worry about doing any housework during your vacation – this villa is fully staffed with a private chef, a butler and housekeepers.

