Destinations of the week

Mexico offers a paradise for every part of your personality, from laid-back beaches and Mayan wonders to rockin’ nightlife and amped-up adventure. Just listen to that inner voice whispering, “Go ahead, you’re on vacation.”

Mexico vacations – Sand, sun and plenty of fun.

Mexico is tons of fun. With some of the best all-inclusive resorts and some of the most affordable airfare—including non-stop Funjet charter/value flights from a bunch of U.S. cities—it’s no wonder why Mexico is our most popular destination to vacation. Nowhere else can you find Mayan ruins, cenotes and regional cuisine quite as delicious as the stuff you find in Mexico. One step onto a sandy beach and into the sun, and you’ll understand why so many people love this place.

Whether it’s a family vacay in Cancun or romantic island retreat in Cozumel, one thing’s for sure: At AMResorts in Mexico, you’re going to live it up. All thanks to pristine beaches, chic accommodations, world-class spas, gourmet cuisine, unlimited premium drinks, and so much more.

Cancun was created to be a vacationer’s paradise with incredible beaches, eye-poppingly blue water and lavish all-inclusive resorts.LEARN MORE

TRAVEL TIP

Check out Carlos’ N Charlie’s if waiters who double as comedic performers sound up your alley.

Cozumel’s gorgeous beaches are only the beginning. Home to some of the most amazing coral reefs in the world, this tiny island is brimming with beautiful sights and big surprises, lush jungles and quaint village streets.LEARN MORE

TRAVEL TIP

Take the Mexico Waterjets ferry to and from Playa Del Carmen for a day of shopping off the island.

Nine sparkling, ecologically-diverse bays make for one seaside getaway you won’t forget.LEARN MORE

TRAVEL TIP

Like to mix it up? There are 36 beautiful beaches to explore.

Looking for all the modern luxuries and a rustic retreat from the daily grind? Look no further than Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo.LEARN MORE

TRAVEL TIP

Peruse Ixtapa’s colorful craft markets to bring home beautiful ceramics, woodwork and textiles.

Located at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, the natural beauty of Los Cabos extends all the way from mountain views to underwater wonders in the Sea of Cortez.LEARN MORE

TRAVEL TIP

Be sure to check out Playa Del Amor, or Lover’s Beach, for a picture-perfect day. Glass bottom boats and snorkel gear encouraged.

Pacific-facing Mazatlan boasts miles of beachside beauty, palm tree-lined luxury, nightlife like no other and unrivaled history to keep you intrigued throughout your stay. Indulge in the rich culture, cuisine and spirit of this waterfront wonder.LEARN MORE

TRAVEL TIP

Enjoy a Mazatlan tradition – professional baseball. Celebrating 70 years in 2016. The regular season runs from OCtober-December. Don’t forget to try the salchicha.

This pristine stretch of white-sand beaches and secluded resorts on the Caribbean will leave you feeling utterly relaxed, with the excitement of Playa del Carmen and the mystery of ancient Mayan ruins only minutes away.LEARN MORE

Nestled between the green foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountains and the Pacific Ocean is Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit. From picturesque fishing villages to Puerto Vallarta’s busy boardwalk, this is Mexico as it was meant to be experienced.LEARN MORE

TRAVEL TIP

Just offshore in Banderas Bay are the Marietas Islands, ecological wonders and home of the world-famous Hidden Beach.

