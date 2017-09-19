Deployment of Cayman Islands police officers to BVI during Hurricane Maria

From RCIPS

Deployment of RCIPS Officers to BVI during Hurricane Maria

The RCIPS can confirm that the sixteen RCIPS police officers deployed to BVI on 9 September to provide law enforcement support in the wake of Hurricane Irma will continue their deployment through Hurricane Maria, on track to hit the islands by later tonight or tomorrow morning.

“We are in constant communication with our officers and the Command Team in BVI, and the situation is evaluated on an ongoing basis,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, “we have been assured that the structures in which they are currently housed are safe and secure.”

The officers are based in a secure location with the Governor’s staff, six Bermuda police officers who recently arrived, and UK civilian police and Royal Marines.

“They will be ready to deploy as soon as the storm has passed with the other policing contingents here,” said Matthew Forbes, who was deployed with RCIPS officers to assist the Governor’s Office in BVI. “The RCIPS officers are continuing to do a fantastic job in BVI and are a credit to Cayman.”

“We are proud of the sense of duty displayed by the officers, all of whom wanted to stay in BVI throughout Hurricane Maria in order to be on hand when needed most, right after the storm,” continued CoP Byrne, “and we also want to thank their families for their support of this mission and assure them that the safety of the officers is always foremost in our minds.”