Deep Blue Cable appoints APTelecom as international sales partner

By Alan Burkitt-Gray From Capacity Media

Denis O’Brien-backed Deep Blue Cable has taken the next step in its plan for a Caribbean subsea network by appointing its international sales partner.

APTelecom, a facilities-based consulting and service company, will be Deep Blue’s international sales partner, said the company.

Stephen Scott, CEO of Deep Blue Cable, said: “APTelecom’s reach and expertise spans a wide range of emerging global markets, and we are pleased to engage their services as our international sales partner.”

The Deep Blue subsea cable network, announced earlier this year, will span nearly 12,000 km with initial landing points in 12 markets, including the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos Islands, with two landings in the US, including one on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Denis O’Brien, owner of Caribbean and Pacific mobile operator Digicel, has been revealed as the main shareholder behind Deep Blue Cable.



The cable will have up to eight fibre pairs with an initial capacity of 6Tbps, and ultimate capacity of approximately 20Tbps per fibre pair. It is designed to be fully looped, maximising system resiliency, said Deep Blue.

Eric Handa, CEO of APTelecom, said: “The demand for data continues to grow and this is especially true in the Caribbean where current capacity is already being stretched to its limits. The region is desperate for improved pan-regional bandwidth infrastructure to boost potential and make network services fit for use beyond 2020.”

US-based APTelecom operates in a number of markets, including Angola, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia and Indonesia. Nigel Bayliff, CEO of Aqua Comms, joined the Deep Blue board last month.

