Date set for Cayman Islands Triathlon

From Triadar.com

Registration is now open for the 2017 Generali Worldwide Mercuryman, to be held on 22 January 2017 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The Mercuryman, Grand Cayman’s only half iron distance triathlon, will be celebrating its 5th anniversary, a significant milestone that reflects the triathlon’s popularity with both Cayman residents and international pro triathletes.

Past professional competitors include Rachel Joyce (pictured), Lisa Roberts, Emily Cocks, Kim Schwabenbauer, Erin Spitler and Jenny Fletcher among others.

The 2017 charity of choice is the Stroke Warriors of Cayman, along with the East End Primary School which is supported every year.

The 2017 Generali Worldwide Mercuryman will host the following races at its weekend-long triathlon festival:

Half Iron Individual/Team: 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike and 13.1 mile run

International Distance Individual: 0.6 mile swim, 28 mile bike and 6.5 mile run

Aqua Bike: 1.2 mile swim and 56 mile bike

Half Iron Duathlon: 3.1 mile run, 56 mile bike and 13.1 mile run

Children’s events: Tykes Dash (4 and under); Beach Run (5-8); 1 mile run (8+)

Athletes wishing to participate in the 2017 Generali Worldwide Mercuryman can register online. Early bird rates are currently active with prices at $160 for both the half iron triathlon and duathlon for individuals, $190 for the half iron relay, $135 for the aquabike, $90 for the international distance for individuals, and $125 for the international distance relay.

