Dart Real Estate and NCB Group to develop residential project in Cayman Islands

Dart Real Estate and NCB Group have entered a joint venture partnership to develop the first for-sale residential community in Camana Bay, a master-planned mixed-use town on Grand Cayman that celebrated its 10-year anniversary in November, 2017.

The business partnership represents the coming together of two well-respected Cayman Islands real estate companies, known for developing innovative, sustainable and design-focused residential properties.

“This partnership is a demonstration of both organisations’ track record of creating developments that reflect quality construction, sustainability and thoughtful design. We look forward to collaborating with NCB Group to meet the demand for residential offerings in Camana Bay,” said Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak. “This project is another example of the town centre’s growth as it continues to cater to those who want to live and work in an amenity-rich community that provides connectivity to the world-class Seven Mile Beach.”

“We are excited to partner with Dart Real Estate on this innovative and much-anticipated residential community at Camana Bay,” said Matthew Wight , NCB Group Managing Director. “NCB has been developing homes and communities of distinction for more than 17 years in Grand Cayman and we are committed to building with the Cayman Islands’ future in mind. We are fortunate that Dart Real Estate shares this same commitment and look forward to delivering a successful, quality development to the wider community.”

The residential development will be located south of Camana Bay Town Centre and adjacent to Cayman International School (CIS), which is being expanded to double the capacity for the number of students to 1,100 by 2020. “As the Camana Bay community continues to grow with the expansion of CIS, construction of the new Foster’s Food Fair supermarket and a planned five-star resort, a joint venture agreement with NCB Group further diversifies the development of the town centre at this important juncture in Camana Bay’s history with its first for-sale residences,” said Dart Senior Vice President of Development Justin Howe.

The residential development will feature offerings ranging from 1-bedroom condos to 4-bedroom townhouses. Local architectural firm TRIO Architecture has been selected to design the project. The sales campaign is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018 and construction of the first phase is expected to begin in the first half of 2019.