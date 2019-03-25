Dart Real Estate and NCB Group announce the Cayman Islands’ First Lazy River at OLEA

OLEA Sales & Presentation Centre to open in Camana Bay in March, offering information on the townhomes, duplexes and condos for sale in Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – March 14, 2019 – Dart Real Estate and NCB Group are pleased to announce that Cayman’s first-ever lazy river will now be a part of the exceptional amenities that residents will experience and have access to in OLEA – Camana Bay’s first for-sale residential community. Ideally situated in the central amenities area, the lazy river will offer a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy this incredible feature that is usually only found in water parks or high-end resorts.

The 124 condos, townhomes and duplexes of OLEA will surround the 380-linear-foot-long lazy river, which will be accented by sandy banks and refreshing waterfalls flowing into the centralised resort-style swimming pool.

“We are excited to announce the first lazy river in the Cayman Islands as a unique amenity for residents of OLEA,” said Dart Real Estate Executive Vice President of Development Planning & Asset Management, Justin Howe. “For those who have never experienced the bliss of floating down a lazy river, it is a continually flowing water feature that will wind its way around OLEA’s expansive, resort-style swimming pool. Meandering like a river with a slow current, it allows residents to drift along on their favourite floatation device, transporting them through the beautiful gardens of OLEA and resulting in hours of fun for young and old alike,” explained Howe.

The movement of the water is achieved by a series of pumps along the perimeter of the river. The water will flow at a speed of two to two and a half feet per second or just under two miles per hour and will be constantly recirculated and filtered in the same way as a regular swimming pool. The communities’ solar array will provide all the power needed to run the pumps, thereby reducing the operating costs normally associated with such a feature.

“This flowing river is just one of many community-minded features for those who want to live and work in an amenity-rich neighbourhood that provides ample opportunities to gather with family, friends and neighbours,” explained Howe.

Other neighbourhood amenities at OLEA will include a central family park, community herb and vegetable garden, fully equipped gym, outdoor community BBQ and dining area, three playgrounds, an outdoor yoga and meditation garden and a waterfront boardwalk that will connect OLEA residents to the Town Centre of Camana Bay.

NCB Group’s Managing Director, Matthew Wight said his team is proud of the collaboration with Dart Real Estate and Camana Bay-based TRIO Architecture to bring Cayman’s first lazy river to life at OLEA. “As Camana Bay’s first for-sale residential community, we wanted to integrate exceptional amenities and unique features for the residents to enjoy, ones that surpass their expectations and provide an unrivalled quality of life. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Dart Real Estate and NCB Group are also pleased to announce that a dedicated sales and presentation centre is now open on Market Street in Camana Bay, where OLEA representatives will provide information about purchasing a home, reviewing the various floorplans and explore sample interior options. The sales centre is furnished by Camana Bay-based Design Studio, an award-winning interior design firm, who are also available to create turnkey furniture packages for residents at OLEA.

OLEA will feature homes ranging from one- to three-bedroom condos, three- to four-bedroom townhomes and waterfront duplexes. The development will break ground in 2019 with Phase One scheduled for completion by August 2020 and Phase Two by February 2021.

To view Camana Bay’s first for-sale residential development, visit Dart Real Estate’s YouTube page.

For more information on purchasing at OLEA, visit the sales centre on Market Street next to Activ Angels or at camanabay.com/olea.

About Dart Real Estate

Dart Real Estate is a development company based on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

The company’s flagship development is the 685-acre mixed-use, master-planned town of Camana Bay, the Caribbean’s first and only community founded on the principles of New Urbanism.

Dart Real Estate’s portfolio continues to grow with the addition of world-class Seven Mile Beach developments, including Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Beach Suites, an upcoming five-star resort and residences, and Paradise Villas on Little Cayman.

Dart Real Estate also manages Regatta Office Park, Flagship Building, Island Plaza and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. It developed the residential neighbourhoods of North Creek and Salt Creek. In addition, the 26-acre Dart Nursery propagates and supplies native plants and trees for all of its developments and properties.

Dart Real Estate strives to enhance the quality of life and to create opportunities for all in the Cayman Islands through purposeful placemaking, meaningful connections and lasting experiences that transcend bricks and mortar.

For more information, visit dartrealestate.com and keep up with the latest developments on Linkedin, and Twitter.

ABOUT NCB GROUP



NCB is one of the Cayman Islands’ premier residential and commercial developers. Established in 2001 by Naul Bodden, the company’s goal was focused on not just building homes but on creating communities and commercial spaces that thrive and remain self-sufficient long after the developer has moved on. With nine distinct service lines, including: Design, Development, Construction, Project Management, Property Services, Plumbing, Electrical, Geothermal Cooling and Landscaping, NCB provides a comprehensive and vertically integrated solution to building.

The company’s most recent successful developments include Cypress Pointe North, TIDES, SOLARA and its commercial development – Cayman Technology Centre. NCB has also begun construction on an 80-room (90-key), oceanfront luxury wellness and business boutique hotel in George Town. With a commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, NCB prides itself on building with Cayman’s future in mind.

For more information on NCB Group visit: http://www.ncbgroup.ky or visit them on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT CAMANA BAY

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 685 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean.

Developed by Dart Real Estate, Camana Bay offers more than 700,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space as well as 63 luxury apartments available for long-term lease, public spaces for all to enjoy, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.

For more information, visit camanabay.com and keep up with the latest developments on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.