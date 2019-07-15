Dart buys Grand Cayman Comfort Suites

IMAGE: Comfort Suites

Dart is the giant real estate development corporation that is responsible for a number of the large construction projects on Grand Cayman.

The Comfort Suites has long been one of the more economical lodging options on Seven Mile Beach so it will be interesting to see what plans that Dart has for it, if any.

A few years ago Dart bought the Hungry Iguana Restaurant, the Paradise Villas, and some beachfront property on Little Cayman. There were concerns that “there goes the neighborhood!” but so far they have not tried to develop that tiny island.

Earlier this year it was reported that Dart was purchasing Le Soleil de Or, the defunct luxury resort on Cayman Brac and that is probably a good thing because the property was sitting there almost completely empty.

