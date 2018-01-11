Danesmead Partners Expands Team with the Appointment of Brad Cowdroy as Principal

January 11, 2018 03:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cayman, New York and London-based alternative fund governance specialists Danesmead Partners has expanded its Cayman Islands office with the appointment of experienced independent director Brad Cowdroy as a principal of the firm.

“We are very pleased to announce the addition of Brad to the Cayman team. Brad adds a huge amount of knowledge to the firm and having known him for many years we know the value he can bring to clients and the firm.”

Brad has almost 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having worked extensively with hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity funds across different alternative investment strategies and a range of fund structures. He has specific expertise within fund administration, accounting, valuation, investor communications and regulatory risk management.

Prior to joining Danesmead Partners, Brad served as an independent director for several years with ICG Management Limited, a Cayman Islands based director services firm. Before this, Brad held various senior hedge fund administration roles, including as Director of Harmonic Fund Services where he co-managed the Hedge Funds Group and with Goldman Sachs in Cayman as Vice President, Fund Accounting, where he oversaw one of their largest clients, a multi strategy family of hedge funds.

About Danesmead

Danesmead Partners is a fund fiduciary services firm established by co-founders Greg Bennett and Nick Gaze offering independent directors and related governance services to the alternative funds industry. Danesmead is based in the Cayman Islands, holds a Company Managers license, and is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

