Cydonie Mothersill Cayman Islands CARIFTA Team Coach

As faith would have it, while on our return home to The Bahamas from the 44th CARIFTA Games held in St. Kitts and Nevis, we ran into the coach of the Cayman Islands CARIFTA team, Cydonie Mothersill.

Many Bahamians may not be familiar with the name Cydonie Mothersill but please know that Mothersill is not just a “regular” coach; you see, coach Mothersill is really a very talented and decorated athlete.

Coach has not only participated and medaled in previous CARIFTA Games but she has also medaled at the Commonwealth, Pan Am, Central America and Caribbean, CAC Junior Championships and World Championship Games.

Did we mention that Coach Mothersill is also an Olympian?

In the 1996 games, she was the 6th fastest woman in the world in the 200m; 4th in the 2000 games in both the 100m and the 200m; 5th fastest woman in the world in the 200m in 2004 and in 2008 Mothersill was the 8th fastest woman in 200 meters.

