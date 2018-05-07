C&W Networks improves network optimization of Pan-Caribbean backbone with Coriant mTera Universal Transport Platform

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–INTERNATIONAL TELECOMS WEEK (ITW) — Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled end-to-end packet optical networking and DCI solutions, today announced that C&W Networks, a Liberty Latin America company, has deployed the Coriant mTera® Universal Transport Platform in its Pan-Caribbean network to optimize its network backbone for current and future high-speed service demands and simplify multiservice bandwidth management. The Coriant mTera® solution enables C&W Networks to aggregate and groom diverse traffic types on a compact, scalable, and converged platform.

“Adding new 100Gbit/s port services, reducing network complexity and streamlining service delivery are key drivers behind our network-wide optimization initiative,” said Paul Scott, President, C&W Networks. “When it comes to multiservice bandwidth management, the Coriant mTera solution has exceeded expectations and is helping us differentiate and innovate our broadband and IP capacity services, ensuring the continued excellence of both customer service experience and infrastructure across the Caribbean and Latin America region.”

The C&W Networks subsea network optimization project using the Coriant mTera® solution will be implemented in multiple phases, with initial deployment at core sites in Colombia, Curaçao, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad, and the United States. First phase deployment includes support for protected 100Gbit/s services, Ethernet aggregation and legacy SDH migration applications. To simplify capacity provisioning and efficiently manage service bandwidth, C&W Networks is using the Coriant® Transcend™ Chorus Transport Network Management System (TNMS), a single robust management platform that helps service providers control OpEx and CapEx with sophisticated centralized end-to-end network control, automated provisioning features, multiple service protection schemes and advanced planning capabilities.

“Our industry-leading mTera solution offers operators like C&W Networks a pragmatic approach to service migration by providing completely protocol agnostic transport and switching capabilities in a single platform,” said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and CTO, Coriant. “The result is a highly efficient and scalable bandwidth management infrastructure with the ability to dynamically adapt to rapidly changing traffic demands.”

The mTera® UTP is an extremely flexible multiservice transport solution that supports software-defined Universal Transport & Switching for OTN, Carrier Ethernet, MPLS-TP, and SONET/SDH in a single, power-efficient system architecture. With a compact form factor that supports an extremely dense 7Tbit/s of universal switching capacity per shelf with up to 12Tbit/s of total switching capacity per rack, the mTera®UTP provides C&W Networks with a scalable foundation for future network growth.

Click HERE to view how the Coriant mTera® Universal Transport Platform enables C&W Networks to boost service performance and agility across the largest fiber optic network in the Pan Caribbean region.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

About C&W Networks

C&W Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of C&W Communications and a wholesale telecommunications service provider that offers broadband, IP capacity and a growing portfolio of managed services and integrated solutions to global, regional and local telecom carriers, TV cable companies, Internet Service Providers and Network Integrators. C&W Networks operates the largest state-of-the-art subsea multi-ring fibre-optic network throughout the greater Caribbean, Central American and Andean region along with the most comprehensive fully meshed MPLS network in the region. Connecting over 40 countries, the company’s fully protected ringed submarine fibre-optic network spans more than 50,000 kilometers. Cable routes include the Caribbean Optical-ring System (ARCOS-1), Colombia-Florida Express (CFX-1), EC-Link cable system, Fibralink, Maya 1, Eastern Caribbean Fiber Express (ECFS), Taino-Carib, East-West, Cayman-Jamaica Fibre system, Caribbean-Bermuda U.S (CBUS), Americas II, Gemini Bermuda, Pan America (PAN-AM), Antillas 1 and Pacific Caribbean Cable System (PCCS). Learn more atwww.cwnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region increasingly include combinations of services comprised of digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com/