Cayman Prep continued their recent domination of the CUC Primary Football League (PFL) as the school secured the 2016/2017 Under 9 and Under 11 League championships this past Saturday at the Annex Field, headlining a glorious day of PFL and Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) finals and third place games.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup Final:

Cayman Prep ‘A’ secured a fourth straight Under 9 league title with a hard-fought 4-3 sudden-death penalty shootout victory over Cayman International School. Both schools could not find a winner during regulation time or extra time and with the score notched at 0-0, it would be penalties that would decide the championship.

Uncharacteristically, each school scored their three allotted penalties but with Cayman International School missing their first sudden death penalty, Cayman Prep sealed the win and their fourth successive championship by scoring their first sudden death penalty.

For his save in the penalty shootout and his heroics throughout the final, Cayman Prep’s young goal keeper Payton Corbin was awarded the Gerome Graham Memorial Most Valuable Player award.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup Third-Place:

St. Ignatius Prep lifted the Under 9 league third-place trophy after a 7-1 victory over a very young Sir John A. Cumber Primary team. Daniel De Quintal opened the scoring for the victors in the 3rd minute of play and the team never looked back. Adding their names to the score sheet was Jaden Verhoeven (2), Patrick Duggan (2) and Breannach Lynch. Daniel De Quintal grabbed his second early in the second half to complete the list of scorers.

Sir John A. Cumber’s Nahshon Ebanks scored for the boys from West Bay who finished a very respectable fourth place.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup Final:

Savannah Primary won the Under 9 Consolation Cup with an entertaining 3-1 penalty shootout victory over George Town Primary. Savannah’s Malachi Muirhead opened the scoring in the second half but George Town’s Johan Myles equalised late in the game to send the final into extra time. With neither school able to score in extra time, Savannah Primary secured the win and the trophy by scoring two of their three allotted penalties while George Town missed two of their three.

GPFL Champions Cup Final:

The young ladies from St. Ignatius Prep outlasted favourites Sir John A. Cumber ‘A’ to lift the league trophy for the first time in school history following a 1-0 penalty shootout. Both goal keepers were exceptional throughout this exciting encounter as neither school could find the back of the net. With the score tied at 0-0 following extra time. St. Ignatius’ goal keeper Madison Kelly saved Sir John A. Cumber’s three penalties while Ashlyn Evans secured the victory with her school’s lone penalty success.

For her exploits during the penalty shootout and her general play during the final Madison Kelly was awarded the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player award.

GPFL Champions Cup Third-Place:

Triple C defeated defending league champions Cayman International School 1-0 to lift the third-place trophy. Triple Cs Leanna Lee scored in the second half to secure the victory.

GPFL Consolation Cup Final:

Prospect Primary ‘GA’ secured their first girl’s trophy after defeating George Town Primary 1-0 thanks to second half strike from Nalani Swan.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup Final:

Cayman Prep secured their second league championship of the day with a 5-1 victory over Cayman International School in the Under 11 league final. Tom Byrne opened the scoring in the 8th minute and Jahmar Campbell and James Bould made it 2-0 and 3-0 respectively just before half time. Cayman International School pulled a goal back on the stoke of half time as Jackson MacKay buried a penalty to give his school some confidence going into the break.

As the second half began, all chances of a Cayman International School come back were dashed as Tom Byrne grabbed his second in the 36th minute and Jakub Neveril rounded off the scoring in the 38th minute. To their credit, Cayman International School refused to give up and continued to prod and probe in search of goals.

Tom Byrne’s two goals earned the young Cayman Prep forward the Justin Henry Memorial Most Valuable Player award for the final.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup Third-Place:

Prospect Primary ‘A’ defeated St. Ignatius Prep 6-5 in a pulsating encounter that had to be settled with sudden death penalties. With the score tied at 1-1, extra time and regular penalties could not decide a winner as each school scored one and missed two of their allotted penalties. The boys from Prospect Primary finally secured the win after the fourth sudden death penalty.

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup Final:

Truth For Youth emerged victorious in the Under 11 Consolation Cup final 1-0 over Red Bay Primary in yet another exciting penalty shootout. It was scoreless going into the penalty shootout and Robert Taylor was the only scorer as he blasted his school to the title and into the history books.

Organisers thanked youth officials Matthew Rich, Matthew Bodden, Jonathan Holness, Albertini Holness, Alexia Bromfield, Kandre Amerally, Oladapo Bailey, Francisco Murillo-Johnson and Saul and Isaiah O’Sullivan, along with youth official coordinators Dwayne Ebanks and Chastine Rankine for officiating all the finals and third-place action as well as regular season games.

Organisers also thanked Andrew Holness and Shirley Amerally for their assistance with playoff activities.

In addition, Progressive Distributors and Gatorade were thanked for their continuing support of the PFL and GPFL.

IMAGE: Caption: pflgpfl playoffs finals 03 280117 – Cayman Prep (blue) secured the 2016/2017 CUC PFL Under 9 and Under 11 league titles