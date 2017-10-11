CUC Linepersons to assist with restoration efforts in the British Virgin Islands

Seven members of CUC’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Operations department left Grand Cayman on Monday, October 9th to assist the British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC) with the restoration of power following the passing of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in September. The linepersons are expected to be in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) for approximately three weeks.

Mr. Geraude (Jerry) Holness, Supervisor Line Services, will head up the team of linepersons which include Jessie Bodden, Ricardo Heron, Miguel Goldbourne, Alvin Shol, Evan Casey and Michael Pompa-Clarke. They have pole climbing training and experience, which is necessary when dealing with a shortage of vehicles and equipment due to the storms, which BVI is currently experiencing.

Mr. Robert Whorms, Manager T&D Operations said, “We know first-hand the devastation caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and the urgent need for assistance to restore electricity for the health and rebuilding the nation. We are thankful that we are able to provide support in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes. Our dedicated team of employees are well prepared and take pride in representing CUC and the Cayman Islands alongside other utilities in the relief efforts.”

CUC’s assistance was offered in conjunction with the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation’s (CARILEC) Disaster Assistance Programme (CDAP), which coordinates regional efforts to respond to requests for assistance from disaster stricken member utilities. The programme is facilitated by the CARILEC Disaster Fund which is indispensable to the successful implementation of disaster restoration efforts among CARILEC Member utilities.

Founded in 1989, CARILEC is a regional association of Caribbean electric utility companies and currently boasts 34 full members (public utilities) and 53 associate members (suppliers of goods and services to the power industry) and four affiliate members. CUC has been a member since 1992.

CUC last assisted CARILEC with restoration efforts in the Bahamas following the passing of Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The CUC crew is scheduled to return to the Cayman Islands in late October.

IMAGE: CUC linepersons who travelled to the British Virgin Islands to assist with restoration efforts following the passing of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, are pictured with CUC’s President & CEO Richard Hew (left), Vice President Operations David Watler (second left), Manager T&D Operations Robert Whorms (fifth from left) and Emergency Preparedness Committee Chairman Darren Ebanks (sixth from left). Linepersons include from left, Michael Pompa- Clarke, Miguel Goldbourne, Ricardo Heron, Alvin Shol, Evan Casey, Jessie Bodden and team leader Geraude Holness.