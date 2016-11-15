CUC Cayman Islands PFL Weekly Review

St. Ignatius Prep hold Sir John A. Cumber in entertaining draw

With two weeks remaining in the regular seasons of the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL), the pressure is on for those schools looking to secure a spot in the elite Champions Cup competition.

This past Saturday, St. Ignatius Prep travelled to West Bay to take on the undefeated Sir John A. Cumber Primary Under 11 boys while the unbeaten St. Ignatius Prep Under 9s looked to keep their streak going.

St. Ignatius’ Jaden Verhoeven earned the ‘Man of the Match’ honours in the Under 9 encounter as he netted a hat trick to lead his school to a 5-1 victory over the boys from Sir John A. Cumber. Young Mr. Verhoeven opened the scoring in the 3rd minute of play and added to his tally in the 34th and 39th minutes while Daniel DeQuintel and Patrick Duggan contributed with a goal apiece in the 7th and 37th minutes respectively.

Sir John A. Cumber’s Jordan Bodden briefly brought his school back into the game in the 21st minute, which narrowed the lead to a single goal, but the boys from West Bay could not contain St. Ignatius’ attackers for the remainder of the game.

In the Under 11 encounter, St. Ignatius’ Devonti McInerney opened the scoring in the 5th minute with a blast from outside the box but Sir John A. Cumber’s Calyb Fredricks equalised in the 25th minute with a calm finish after being put through on goal via a glorious pass from his teammate Javon Henry.

St. Ignatius’ Culainn Lynch put his school back in front in the 36th minute but Sir John A. Cumber’s Nahshon Ebanks scored the goal of the day in the 41st minute to level the score at 2-2 with a wonderful header.

In the girl’s game between St. Ignatius Prep and Sir John A. Cumber, neither school could find the target and chances were few and far between as both defences played very well. The game ended 0- 0.

In other PFL Group A games it was Cayman International School 4 vs. Cayman Prep ‘B’ 0 (Under 9 – respect rule enforced); Cayman International School 4 vs. Prospect Primary ‘B’ (Under 11; respect rule enforced) and Truth For Youth 1 vs. George Town Primary 0 (Under 11).

In Group B games it was Red Bay Primary 4 vs. NorthEast Schools 0 (Under 9); Red Bay Primary 0 vs. NorthEast Schools 2 (Under 11); Cayman Prep ‘A’ 4 vs. South Sound Schools 0 (Under 9 – respect rule enforced); Cayman Prep 4 vs. South Sound Schools 0 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced); Prospect Primary 3 vs. Bodden Town Primary 1 (Under 9) and Prospect Primary ‘A’ 2 vs. Bodden Town Primary 0 (Under 11).

In games played in the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL), other scores in Group A included Cayman International School 3 vs. Prospect Primary 3.

In Group B it was Prospect Primary ‘GB’ 4 vs. Bodden Town Primary 0 and Triple C 2 vs. Sir John A. Cumber ‘B’ 0.

The 2016/2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular seasons continue this Saturday, November 19 with games at the Annex Field, Cayman Prep, Bodden Town Primary, Triple C, St. Ignatius Prep and the Dart Field.

IMAGE Caption:

pfl jac vs rb 011116.jpg – Sir John A. Cumber’s Calyb Fredricks (right in red) scored in the Under 11s 2-2 draw with St. Ignatius Prep.