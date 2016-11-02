CTMH announces visiting specialist Dr. Joel N. Slutsky, MD FACS has relocated to the Cayman Islands

Dr. Joel N. Slutsky, MD FACS, a long time visiting specialist at Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital (CTMH) has relocated permanently to the Cayman Islands. He has recently become a full-time member of the CTMH team. Dr. Patrick Auman, Administrator for CTMH explained, “Dr. Slutsky’s permanent relocation to Cayman provides a service to his patients for which they will no doubt be grateful. The expediency of appointments with Dr. Slutsky and the benefit of his presence here for anyone experiencing urological problems will be an asset to the community as a whole. We are grateful he is here full-time with CTMH.”

Dr. Slutsky completed his education at Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Mexico and completed an internship in Urology; he also completed a 5-year residency in Surgery and Urology at Rush University Medical Center. Dr. Slutsky specialises in prostate problems, incontinence and treatment for overactive bladder. He also performs pelvic floor reconstruction, sacral nerve stimulation therapy, and surgical solutions for urological problems – his other interests include prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Slutsky has been treating patients on island for more than 15 years. He recently closed his practice in the Chicago where he was also on staff at Rush University Medical Center. Certified by the American Board of Urology, he is a member of the Chicago Urological Society, Illinois Urological Society, American College of Surgeons, American Urological Association, and American Medical Society. In addition to this, he was also active in the teaching of Urology residents at Rush University.

To make an appointment with Dr. Slutsky, please call CTMH at 949 6066. Dr. Slutsky can also be reached by email at: joel.slutsky@chrissietomlinson.com.

About CTMH

The Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital (CTMH) is a private hospital in the Cayman Islands dedicated to providing exceptional health care to the Cayman Islands. Our modern facilities are centrally located in the capital of Grand Cayman, just minutes from the Owen Roberts International Airport. Our central location is just over a one-hour flight from Miami and only a 45-minute flight from Jamaica. CTMH is a 24-hour hospital specialising in surgical and urgent care. The residents and visitors of the Cayman Islands enjoy access to a full range of health care services provided by our internationally recognised, locally residing physicians and visiting specialists.

Dr. Joel N. Slutsky, MD FACS