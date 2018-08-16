CSEC results: More than 10,000 students failed, miserably

By Wonita Stephens From Guyana Guardian

Guyana Guardian – Registrar of the Caribbean Examinations Council, Mr. Glenroy Cumberbatch has reported that though a larger number of Caribbean students has performed better at CSEC this year, there are more than 10,000 of them who failed to gain any subjects at all.

In simple words, it means that more than 10,000 students have zero passes.

Mr. Cumberbatch said that this figure transforms to 13% of the students failing to gain any subjects at all at the 2018 CSEC exams.

“This year we had over 60,000 candidates doing five or more CSEC subjects and 59 per cent of them gaining acceptable grades” said Mr. Cumberbatch.

It would also mean that 28% of the students have gained reasonable but less than good grades in at least five subjects.

He did not say exactly how many students from Guyana had failed, since the figure he quoted was pertaining to the entire Caribbean region.

Nonetheless, for those students without any passes, and their parents, failing every subject at CSEC is not the kind of news that they wish to hear. But it remains a damning reality that they will have to face.

While the Registrar has not issued any updates regarding when the results would be made available to students, a source at the CXC headquarters in Barbados has told this publication that insofar, and as far as they know, the results are suppose to be available online from tomorrow, at least by noon.

For more on this story go to; https://www.guyanaguardian.com/csec-results-more-than-10000-students-failed-miserably/