Cruise ships searching for overboard Royal Caribbean Passenger

By Ben Souza From Cruise Fever

Passengers on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas are reporting that the cruise ship is currently looking for a male guest who went overboard this afternoon [Fri 13].

Joining in the search is Norwegian Gem which was also returning to New York. The cruise ships are currently off of the coast of Virginia and are being aided by two helicopters and a plane.

One passenger onboard said the captain come on the PA and said a young male jumped into the sea from the jogging track which is located on Deck 15.

Anthem of the Seas is returning home from a seven night cruise out of Bayonne, New Jersey that stopped in Port Canaveral, CocoCay (the cruise line’s private island), and Nassau, Bahamas.

Cruise Fever sends our thoughts and prayers to the boy and his family. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

TWITTER:

Dan Schwartz @schwa107

NCL Gem assisting with the search as boy on Anthem of the Seas goes overboard. Helicopter now out here too.