Cruise ship rescues men who were adrift at sea for 23 days

By Ben Souza From Cruise Fever

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescued two men who were adrift at sea for more than three weeks after their fishing vessel began to have engine problems in the Caribbean St. Lucia News is reporting.

The men were rescued about 500 miles off the coast of St. Lucia by Adventure of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship what is currently on a seven night cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

Family members told St. Lucia News that the men left Martinique for St. Lucia on May 19 on a fishing expedition and were last heard from on May 20. One of the men reportedly experienced hallucinations and jumped overboard while they were adrift at sea after experiencing engine problems.

Two other men, Richie James and Christopher Quimper, who were in the broken down boat were rescued by the cruise ship and dropped off when the ship docked in Aruba.

Adventure of the Seas is currently on a roundtrip, week long cruise to the Caribbean out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Photo Credit: Brian Burnell via Wiki Creative Commons 3.0

For more on this story go to: http://cruisefever.net/cruise-ship-rescues-men-adrift-caribbean-23-days/