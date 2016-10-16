Cruise lines take stock of damage to Caribbean’s public and private islands

By Daniel McCarthy From Travel Market Report

There’s good news for passengers on upcoming voyages, as the cruise lines are back on schedule after Hurricane Matthew. But some of their private ports in the Caribbean suffered damage.

The exception is Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay in the Bahamas, where CEO Michael Bayley said the need for attention “will no doubt be great.” Royal Caribbean is “in contact with the Bahamian government to understand their most urgent needs and how we can help.”

Royal Caribbean’s private island in Labadee was “thankfully spared the worst of the storm,” Bayley said in a letter sent to guests on Allure of the Seas. “Our staff was able to remain onsite throughout the week and is making sure the facility is in a clean and safe condition.”

Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Line is assessing the damage to Great Stirrup Cay, which is currently closed for upgrades and is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 22. “We will have more details early next week, once the assessment is complete,” senior director of public relations Vanessa Picariello told TMR.

Norwegian will be adjusting a number of itineraries because of damage to Grand Bahama. The three-day sailings on Norwegian Sky departing Oct. 13 will skip Grand Bahama and will call in Nassau for an overnight stay instead. Sky’s four-day sailing leaving Oct. 17 also will not call in Grand Bahama on Oct. 18, instead calling in Key West.

Carnival Corp.’s private island, Half Moon Cay, suffered only “minimal damage,” the cruise company reports, and Carnival Valor will go ahead with its scheduled call on Oct. 15.

Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Cay Cruises and Princess private port Princess Cays are also open and running.

IMAGE: Freedom of the Seas in Labadee. Photo: Adam Jakubiak

