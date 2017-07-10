Cruise Lines are pulling out of Falmouth, Jamaica

By EMRYS THAKKAR from Cruise Hive

Cruise Lines are pulling out of the Falmouth Port in Jamaica due to several concerns.

The Jamaica Gleaner is reporting that cruise lines are not happy with the port in Falmouth, Jamaica and at least three cruise ships are set to stop calling there. In a statement on the site, the Mayor of Falmouth said Allure of the Seas, Celebrity Cruises and another ship from Royal Caribbean are all set to stop calling at the port from the coming season and next year.

The cruise lines are apparently concerned about passenger harassment and issues with local buses and craft vendors. Often cruise ship visitors can be met with pushy locals leading to a not so nice experience.

With large cruise ships docking at the port each week thousands of passengers help the local economy which the area really needs. With no cruise ships, Falmouth will suffer and jobs could be lost. Hopefully, the port and cruise lines work the issues out and the passenger experience improves.

Falmouth Port is a joint venture between Jamaica and Royal Caribbean. You’ll only usually see Royal Caribbean and its cruise brands call at the Jamaican port but Disney Cruise Line also docks there. Harmony of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and as mentioned Allure of the Seas all have Falmouth included on their itineraries.

Cruise Hive will follow any new developments on this.

IMAGE: Derek Hatfield Creative Commons

For more on this story go to: https://www.cruisehive.com/cruise-lines-pulling-out-falmouth-jamaica/17730