The Stunning Crochet Sculptures of Caitlin McCormack

From Designer Daily

When someone mentions crochet in a conversation, chances are that your first thoughts are for an old lady who seems to be doing it all the time.

Caitlin McCormack does another type of crochet! Although she is a cat lady, she is well under eighty, and her art is far from traditional.

Firstly, the American artist’s creations are not just hung on the walls or displayed on tables, they are shown as sculptures. The sculptures look like taxonomical specimens that you can see in anatomy books or science museums.

The skeletal figures appear as totally vulnerable, exposed to the looks of passer-by, and defenseless. The texture of the art adds to the fragile look-and-feel, making us feel almost guilty to look at it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

mirko

Mirko Humbert is the editor-in-chief and main author of Designer Daily and Typography Daily. He is also a graphic and web designer based in Fribourg, Switzerland.

For more on this story go to: https://www.designer-daily.com/the-stunning-crochet-sculptures-of-caitlin-mccormack-67507?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+DailyDesignerNews+%28Daily+design+news%29