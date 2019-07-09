Cricket: Team USA 19 World Cup Qualification campaign to be live streamed [features Cayman Islands]

From USA Cricket

The qualification campaign for the Team USA 19’s through the ICC Americas Regional Qualifier to the 2020 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup will be live streamed with every match of the tournament being broadcast in association with our partners at CricClubs.

The first game started today at the King City Ground in Toronto as USA U19 squared off against Cayman Islands U19s to begin the tournament. USA won by 10 wickets. Scores: USA 30/0 (1.4 overs). CIS 29/10 (15.3 overs)

To view the full Team USA schedule please go to website link or see the below graphic with all teams matches.

For more on this story and video go to: https://www.usacricket.org/team-usa-u19/team-usa-19-world-cup-qualification-campaign-to-be-live-streamed/