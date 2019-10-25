Crestbridge hires InterTrust Grandee to bolster Fund Services Proposition

Cayman Crestbridge

London, October 24, 2019: Crestbridge has appointed Michael Johnson as Group Head of Fund Services as the firm bolsters its ability to support the needs of a growing global fund client base.

Michael will be responsible for continuing to grow and evolve Crestbridge’s overall funds proposition, supporting managers operating across asset classes, including private equity, real estate, debt and credit funds, and helping them to navigate the regulatory environments in multiple jurisdictions.

With more than 17 years’ experience in international financial services, Michael joins Crestbridge from Intertrust where he was Head of Fund Services in the Channel Islands and instrumental in developing the firm’s fund strategy.

Before this Michael was based in London working for a large Asset Manager, specialising in the oversight of outsourced investment and administration mandates for a closed-life buy-out fund. Michael is currently Vice Chair of the Jersey Funds Association.

He replaces Michael Newton, who has taken on the newly created role of Head of Client Delivery. In this new role, he will oversee client delivery and operations for Crestbridge’s fund, real estate and corporate services teams with a view to ensuring clients consistently receive the highest possible levels of service.

Graeme McArthur, Chief Executive, said: “As our multi-jurisdictional funds business continues to perform strongly, in particular across our core real estate and private equity asset classes, I’m delighted to welcome Michael Johnson, a leading figure in the international alternatives space, to Crestbridge. His experience in building world-class teams, expertise and knowledge will be vital as we continue to focus on supporting fund managers and help them to generate returns for investors.”

“With our growing global footprint and a sustained increase in demand for top tier fund, corporate and real estate services, our priority remains to build long-term relationships, rooted in exceptional quality of service. It’s an approach that goes right to the heart of Crestbridge and Michael Newton will be drawing on his considerable experience to ensure clients receive the best possible service.”

