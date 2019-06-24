Crestbridge appoints new director to focus on Family Office Services from Cayman Islands

Dominic Lawton-Smith

Dominic Lawton-Smith has joined Crestbridge in Cayman to focus on ultra-high net worth families and their advisers.

In his new role, Dominic will be responsible for growing the Family Office Services team in the Cayman Islands, working closely with the Group Heads of Family Office Services, Heather Tibbo and Paul Hunter, as well as Cayman based Directors Jonathan Bain and George Bashforth.

Dominic brings with him nearly 30 years’ experience in the private client sector with family office, institutional and sovereign wealth clients. He has detailed knowledge of funds and trusts and their use in private client, private equity and transactional structures. Crestbridge works with clients and their legal counsel to create and manage operational, holding, protection and investment structures to meet client requirements.

Crestbridge Chief Executive, Graeme McArthur, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Dominic to our growing team in Cayman. His experience and knowledge will be a great addition to the team and will help us to deliver a wider range of services to clients. Cayman is an extremely important part of our international network of offices and is key to our ability to deliver a consistently excellent service.”

Dominic added: “I’m delighted to be joining such a growing and dynamic team with a fantastic reputation for client service. It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity for me to build on that reputation and to extend Crestbridge’s range of services to ultra-high net worth families who require increasingly sophisticated cross-border solutions.”

Dominic is a member of The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), a committee member of STEP in the Cayman Islands and holds a Master’s Degree in International Business Law (LLM) from the University of London (Queen Mary & UCL) specialising in Trusts Law, Comparative Trusts Law, shareholder rights arising in company law and International Investment Law.

The appointment follows Crestbridge’s move earlier this year to expanded office premises in the Cayman Islands as the firm continues to grow its presence in the jurisdiction.

Crestbridge is licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) to offer a broad range of trust administration services in the Cayman Islands.

About Crestbridge

We are a leading global administration, management & corporate governance solutions business.

We provide a broad range of outsourced fiduciary, administrative, accounting and compliance services globally – our expertise spans services, asset classes and jurisdictions. Since 1998, we have been putting our insight and experience to work for clients who include leading corporations, sovereign wealth funds, investor groups, asset managers and ultra-high net worth families.

Crestbridge employs nearly 300 people and has six international offices: London, Luxembourg, New York, Bahrain, Cayman and Jersey.

For information on where we are regulated, please see here for more details