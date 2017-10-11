Craig Kielburger to speak at Cayman Islands YCLA Awards

Together Craig and his brother Marc Kielburger have grown the charity into WE, a family of organizations making doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good.

“The Young Caymanian Leadership Awards programme supports youth who drive change and serve as leaders in their local communities” said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE. “As an organization that empowers youth to better the world, WE is honoured to work with YCLA to provide young people with the tools and opportunity to create meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.”

After two decades of humanitarian work, Craig has visited dozens of countries, meeting people from all walks of life. He has learned from some of the greatest spiritual, political and social leaders of our time, including Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela, and has experienced first-hand families struggling in the developing world. Along the way, Craig discovered a simple but profound truth–that real fulfillment starts with having the courage to reach out and help others.

It all begins when we make the shift from “me” to “we.” In his speech, Craig shares the ME to WE philosophy, found in the New York Times bestseller, ME to WE: Finding Meaning in a Material World, co-authored by Craig and his brother Marc.

The Young Caymanian Leadership Awards will be held on November 4th at the Kimpton Seafire. The YCLA programme was created to recognise outstanding young leaders who serve as role models for the youth of Cayman.

The YCLA 2017 Finalists

