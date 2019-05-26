CPR Cayman says Cruise Port Petition surpasses 25%

Statement from CPR Cayman:

Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) Cayman are delighted to announce that the petition for the people initiated referendum on the proposed cruise berthing facility, in accordance with Section 70 of the Cayman Islands Constitution 2009, has now exceeded the minimum requirement to trigger a people initiated referendum.

The grassroots community group have now collected and internally verified over 5,300 signatures of Cayman Islands registered voters.

The petition is currently being prepared to be delivered to Cabinet and following meetings with the Supervisor of Elections and His Excellency the Governor, the petition shall be presented to Cabinet.

In announcing this historic benchmark, we hope that our elected leaders, as a democratic unity government, will respect the constitution and be guided by good governance.

The collection of signatures remains ongoing to safely exceed the minimum requirement, and registered voters who have not yet signed the petition are encouraged to sign right away to be a part of Cayman Islands history in the making.

CPR Cayman will host a public meeting next week Thursday 30th May at George Town Town Hall from 6pm – 8pm to share information on the proposed project and the latest updates on the process for a people initiated referendum.

We wish to thank all of those who have helped to support the efforts for the people initiated referendum and look forward to taking the issue forward to a referendum.

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman is a grassroots initiative of concerned citizens advocating for a democratic approach to the decision-making for the proposed cruise berthing facility.

Petition booklets are still available at the following businesses around Cayman: Rubis Savannah, Four Winds Esso & Hell Gas Station in West Bay, Silhoutte in Camana Bay and Pure Art and Cathy Church Photo Centre in George Town. Registered voters who wish to have the petition brought to them, at home or at work, can call 327-5411.

Organisers continue to encourage people not registered to vote but eligible to do so and interested in participating to register at the Elections Office.

More information can be found on the campaign Facebook page. People can also contact cprcayman@gmail.com.