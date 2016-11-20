COSME announces three finalists for Global Entrepreneur Week

COSME News Americas, TORTOLA, BVI: COSME, an European Union funded programme and key supporter of entrepreneurs in the Caribbean region, is proud to announce its three finalists in their Confessions of an Entrepreneur contest. The three finalists are: Libbie Oliver, Owner of Caribbean Mountain Coffee, British Virgin Islands, Cristal Legrand of SSSAS Tourism Ambassador in Sint Maarten and Madhavi Mathura of Accounting & Enterprise Solutions in Cayman Islands. These finalists were able to deliver a short, well-articulated message about being an Entrepreneur. The contest was open to all entrepreneurs in the 12 Overseas Countries and Territories (OCT’s): Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, St. Barthelemy, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.

The three videos have been posted on Facebook with voting boxes. The final winner will be selected by the public through online voting, which can be done here or at bit.ly/COSMEVideo. The video with the most votes by midnight November 20th, 2016 will win a HD Kindle Fire.

Ms. Oliver of Caribbean Mountain Coffee focused on the need for passion and how it will carry you through in a well-crafted message that tied into her own passion for coffee. Ms. Legrand of SSSAS Tourism is a brand new entrepreneur that was bubbling with enthusiasm and commitment for her upcoming opening. Ms. Mathura of Accounting & Enterprise Solutions was clear about her dream and the need to just make a start or nothing can happen. All videos presented excellent messages.

As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week VI initiatives, COSME adopted the Confessions of an Entrepreneur series in its efforts to learn more and share more stories from entrepreneurs in the Overseas Territories. This contest generated awareness and coordinated with a number of Entrepreneur activities taking place during Global Entrepreneur week, November to 14 – 20, 2016.

“The Confessions of an Entrepreneur contest enables COSME to show its support through results driven social media in profiling these successful entrepreneurs. This contest demonstrates that social media implemented in addition to traditional channels is an effective tool that OCT entrepreneurs can use to create awareness for their businesses in and beyond their country borders. During the video submission week COSME received over 30,000 visits,” stated, Diana Hendrickson-Fleming, COSME, Key Expert.

The public will choose which of the three entrepreneurs’ videos at bit.ly/COSMEVideo has the best Confession. Join in on the fun and cast your vote. Voting will close November 20, 2016.

ABOUT COSME

COSME is a 54-month programme with the responsibility to disperse 15M Euros to projects benefiting participating Caribbean Territories. The funds were made available by the European Union (EU). The programme’s overall objective is to contribute to the sustainable and climate-resilient economic diversification and prosperity of Caribbean OCTs by improving the competitiveness of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the participating territories.

For more on this story go to: http://www.newsamericasnow.com/cosme-announces-three-finalists-for-global-entrepreneur-week/