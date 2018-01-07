Corporate Electric Ltd. is now an Authorised Distributor of Panduit Products

By Ari Roul From Life Pusle Health

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands December 30, 2017: Corporate Electric Limited, known for its excellent residential and commercial electrical solutions in the Cayman Islands, has officially declared being the authorised distributor of electrical products manufactured by Panduit, the world-class leader popular for its outstanding innovation in the field. This distributorship by the company will offer robust solutions to the routine business challenges faced by the Cayman citizens and enhance the overall efficiency on the operational front.

Founded in the year 1955, Panduit is a globally-known leading light in the arena of electrical products, headquartered in Illinois, United States. The company provides cutting-edge, end-to-end comprehensive network solution for all aspects of designing, installing and maintaining infrastructures, to the enterprise network, data center and industrial communication and control that delivers unparalleled network performance. Through this, the businesses will gain the enhanced bandwidth along with optimized infrastructure and boost the operational and financial efficiency. With the advanced technology products being delivered to the patrons in the Cayman Islands., Corporate Electric Ltd. ensures that businesses use the most advanced products and solutions to overcome the business problems.

With the aim of providing the clients with high-ranking and competitive products, Corporate Electric Ltd. together with the Panduit products ensures to deliver the best-in-class service with exceptional quality and easy installation boasting higher performance, lower energy consumption, and reduced maintenance. Get over the tangled wires and troubleshoot the problem like a pro and easily tackle the intimidating tasks of cable management, with the easy availability of Panduit products in the Cayman Islands through Corporate Electric Ltd. The use of efficient technology takes you a step ahead of your customers.

About Corporate Electric Limited:

Corporate Electric delivers top-notch residential as well as commercial services and solutions like solar panel installation, generators, surge suppression, and lightning protection services among others in the Cayman Islands. With the experienced staff of field technicians and a fleet of fully stocked cellular dispatched service vehicles, the company provides its customers with prompt and reliable service 24/7 at a fair and reasonable cost and tackles all kind of projects from small to large and simple to highly complex. The client catalogue of Corporate Electric Ltd. comprises of respectable firms like – Cayman National Bank, Appleby, CUC, Vampt Motors, Caybrew and Ugland House to name a few.