Conyers Cayman Islands office celebrates 90th anniversary with furniture donation

The Department of Children and Family Services, The Ministry of Sports, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, and the Sunrise Adult Training Centre were recipients of a large donation of office furniture from Conyers. The firm was left with a surplus of furniture suites after their move into their new offices at SIX at Cricket Square and made the decision to donate this furniture to organisations that could best utilise the items.

Commenting on the firm’s donation Kevin Butler, Partner and Head of Conyers’ Cayman office said, “We are always looking for opportunities to help support our community and what better way to help than with a donation that positively impacts the day-to-day operations of these important organisations.”

The firm, which recently celebrated its 90th anniversary, donated a total of 22 full office suites and a reception area with an estimated value of CI$90,000.

“We are extremely grateful for the furniture we received from Conyers Dill. The furniture facilitated the outfit of a new office space for our coaches and Administrative staff, who feel very at home in their new surroundings.” said Colin Anglin, Director of the Department of Sports.

Andre Ebanks, Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Community Affairs echoed Mr. Anglin’s sentiments stating, “The Ministry of Community Affairs, on behalf of the Department of Children and Family Services, is most grateful for this extraordinarily kind donation by CDP. It is a gesture that demonstrates immense thoughtfulness, togetherness, and community fellowship.”