[Contains Offensive Language] Community officers and DoA recover over 80 chickens suspected to be used in cock fighting, one man arrested

From RCIPS

On Wednesday, 21 March, officers of the Community Policing Department carried out a search of an address in the North Sound Estate Area with assistance from the Department of Agriculture. During the search over forty roosters were found. The roosters had all sustained various injuries, which a veterinary officer determined were caused by acts of cruelty by the owner.

Officers conducted further searches, and a large quantity of artificial spurs, along with prohibited biomedical drugs and other implements were found and seized. Officers also recovered over forty other chickens of varying ages. Due to the types of injuries the roosters had sustained, and the artificial spurs and implements that were found on the property, officers had cause to suspect the birds had been used for cock fighting.

The owner of the property, a man, age 50 of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of Cruelty to an Animal. The investigation is ongoing.

“While we are excited to have Community Officers interacting with the public and providing a positive face for the organization, that is just one aspect of what they do. Enforcement of crime is the other side of the coin,” said Superintendent Robert Graham. “Offenses such as cock fighting and other illegal gambling often lead to other, more serious crimes, such as robbery and even murder. One of the major goals of the Community Policing Department is to put a stop to these kinds of activities before they have a chance to take root and escalate. As such our Community Officers will continue to proactively target all forms of illegal gambling.”

“Activities such as cock fighting are not only illegal, but also subject animals to inhumane conditions and cruelty,” said Adrian Estwick, Director of the Department of Agriculture. “We are committed to combatting such activities while partnering with other agencies such as the RCIPS, and encourage the public not to support these activities either.”

