Consulting programme open to small Cayman Islands businesses

Small businesses facing challenges are invited to participate in the Student Consulting Programme, a partnership between the Ministry of Commerce, the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) and Cayman National Bank.

The 10 week programme matches participating small business owners with a team of students, enrolled in UCCI’s upper-level entrepreneurship and small business management course. The team works to help solve a business challenge, such as implementing a proper marketing strategy. Business owners gain free and confidential advice, while students are able to put their skills into practice.

Businesses that apply should meet the following criteria:

· Must be established (not a startup)

· Must have a problem area that, when resolved, will result in an improvement to the business

· Owners must have a sincere interest in solving problems and improving business operations

· Owners/managers must express a willingness to spend the necessary time and effort with the student team

“I encourage business owners to take advantage of this great opportunity” comments Minister for Commerce, Joseph Hew. “This programme is one of several efforts the Ministry is undertaking to encourage, develop and assist small businesses. Not only will it provide immediate benefits to small businesses, but it will be a great learning experience for the students who may very likely own a business in the future.”

Business owners who best demonstrate core needs in a specific area (ie. marketing, accounts, business management etc.) will be selected to participate. This will allow programme coordinators to better match the business with students in a particular field of study. Students and business owners can meet as often as necessary over the course of the programme.

Interested small businesses are asked to email thais.ducent@gov.ky by Wednesday 10 February. The Student Consulting Programme is set to begin Tuesday 16 February.