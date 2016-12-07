Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. To Participate In The 4th Annual ROTH New Industrials Corporate Access Day On Tuesday, December 13, 2016

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: “CWCO”), which develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent, today announced that it will be participating in the Roth Capital Partners “4th Annual ROTH New Industrials Corporate Access Day” conference on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue, New York City.
In accordance with the conference format, David W. Sasnett, Chief Financial Officer, will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or e-mail the ROTH conference team at pc@roth.com.
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. The Company operates water production and distribution facilities and provides water-related products and services to customers in the Cayman Islands, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Indonesia and the United States.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands. The Company’s ordinary (common) stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “CWCO”. Additional information on the Company is available on its website at http://www.cwco.com.
For further information, please contact:
David W. Sasnett, Executive Vice President and CFO, at (954) 509-8200 or via e-mail at info@cwco.com
