Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. provides update on the Impact of Hurricane Matthew on its operations in the Bahamas and Florida

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Oct. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: “CWCO”), which develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent, today provided an update on the impact of Hurricane Matthew on the operations of its subsidiaries Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. and Aerex Industries, Inc.
President and CEO Rick McTaggart stated “We have assessed the condition of our water production facilities in Nassau, The Bahamas and our other businesses in Florida after the passing of Hurricane Matthew. Our largest plant at Blue Hill Road sustained only minor damage to the building and continued to run throughout most of the storm. The plant was shut down for safety reasons late yesterday morning but is now operating again using our standby electrical generator. Our second plant at Windsor Field, which is significantly older than our Blue Hill Road plant, sustained damage to its building and we are currently working to restore that plant to operating condition. Although we are still receiving reports from our staff and customer in Nassau, our current understanding is that homes and businesses in Nassau sustained significant damage from wind and flooding. Obviously one of our biggest priorities is to attend to the basic needs of our Bahamas staff and their families so that they can begin putting things back to normal and return to work.”
“Fortunately our subsidiary Aerex Industries in Ft. Pierce, Florida and our administrative office in Coral Springs, Florida did not sustain any damage from the hurricane and our personnel at these locations returned to work today. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and report any material developments to our investors,” concluded McTaggart.
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. The Company operates water production and distribution facilities and provides water-related products and services to customers in the Cayman Islands, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Indonesia and the United States.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands. The Company’s ordinary (common) stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “CWCO”. Additional information on the Company is available on its website at http://www.cwco.com.
