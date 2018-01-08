CONCACAF teams up with Major League Soccer for Caribbean Combine

Miami (Monday, January 8, 2018) – The Confederation of North, Central American and the Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and Major League Soccer have teamed up for this week’s 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine, which will take place from tomorrow, January 9-11 at the Sawgrass Hotel and Suites Sports Complex outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Twenty-three players from 16 CONCACAF Member Associations across the Caribbean will come to Florida for the invitation-only event. Players will compete in front of MLS scouts for three days, for the potential to be signed directly by an MLS club during an upcoming transfer window.

“This, the fifth-annual Caribbean Combine is the fruit of on-going collaboration between CONCACAF and Major League Soccer, and represents the Confederation’s commitment to unlocking new modes of access to the sport at all levels for all its Member Associations and their players,” said CONCACAF Director of Caribbean Football Horace Reid.

“Providing professional opportunity for these young players – ages 18-21-, complements other Confederation initiatives to enhance the club game across the region, including recently expanded club competition platforms for the Caribbean Club Championship and the Scotiabank CONCACAF League.”

Sixteen Member Associations will be represented at the 2018 MLS Caribbean combine: The countries in alphabetical order: Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Jamaica, Martinique, Sint Maarten, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago and Turks & Caicos.

The Caribbean Combine will lead into the 2018 MLS Player Combine, which will be held from Jan. 11-17 in Orlando. Both Combines will be followed by the 2018 MLS SuperDraft presented by on Jan. 19 in Philadelphia.

2018 MLS Caribbean Combine Player Pool

Oniel Anderson (JAM); Jeff Beljour (TCA); Mazhye Burchall (BER); Thierry Catherine (MTQ); Jonah Ebanks (CAY); Kyle Edwards (VIN); Djai Essed (SXM); Maalique Foster (JAM); Jules Haabo (GUF); Hadan Holligan (BRB); Germain Hughes (AIA); Andrez Joseph (DMA); Tyrique Lake (AIA); Alex Marshall (JAM); Gylles Mitchel (DMA); Yohannes Mitchum (SKN); Nickenson Paul (ARU); Na-jir Jacques Peney (CUW); Jamarlie Stevens (ATG); Kathon St. Hillaire (TRI); Josiah Trimmingham (TRI); Gregorio van der Biezen (ARU) and Jeadine White / GK (JAM).

More information on the participating player is available here.