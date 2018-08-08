August 8, 2018

CONCACAF Girls’ Under 15 Championships – Cayman Islands Under 15s defeat Guyana

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Under 15 National Football Team continued their winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Guyana this morning (7) in Group E play at the CONCACAF Girls’ Under 15 Championships in Bradenton, Florida.

