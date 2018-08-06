August 7, 2018

CONCACAF Girls’ Under 15 Championships – Cayman Islands Under 15s defeat Bahamas

August 6, 2018
The Cayman Islands Girl’s Under 15 National Football Team defeated the Bahamas 4-1 in their opening Group E game this morning at the CONCACAF Girls’ Under 15 Championships at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Full report in iNews Cayman tomorrow.

