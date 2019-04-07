Concacaf Caribbean Club ShieldFruta Conquerors go down to Cayman Islands Scholars International SC in opening match

From Kaieteur News

Scholars International Soccer Club (Cayman Islands) on the attack against Fruta Conquerors on Friday at the Ergilio Hato, Stadium, Curacao.

Guyana Football Federation Elite League Season 3 champions Fruta Conquerors lost their first match of the Concacaf Caribbean Nations League yesterday by a 0-2 margin to Cayman Islands’ Scholars International Soccer Club.

Playing at the Ergilio Hato, Stadium in Curacao, goals either side of play by Scholars International propelled them to full points; the Guyanese champions failing to respond in like manner.

Even with the veteran forward Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson and Captain Eon Alleyne carrying the charge up front, Conquerors failed to get on the score sheet.



The Sampson Gilbert coached unit will hope to rebound tomorrow when they oppose home team Jong Holland at 20:00hrs, their final match will be on Tuesday against Cuba’s, Santiago de Cuba 17:30.

Scholars International Soccer Club (Cayman Islands) scores their opening goal against Fruta Conquerors, goalkeeper Derrick Carter watches the ball sailing past him.

This Scholars International Soccer Club (Cayman Islands) player in control of the ball as two Fruta Conquerors players, keep close watch.

Fruta Conquerors starting X1 vs Scholars International Soccer Club: Derrick Carter – GK, Quincy Adams – Defender, Solomon Austin – Defender, Sherwin Skeete – Defender, Simeon Moore – Defender, Vurlon Mills – Midfielder, Jahall Greaves – Midfielder, Ryan Hackett – Midfielder, Nicholas Mc Arthur – Midfielder, Eon Alleyne – Forward (C), Gregory Richardson – Forward.

