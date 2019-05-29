Commonwealth Secretary-General to address the fifth Commonwealth meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies in the Caribbean in the Cayman Islands

The Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will address the fifth Commonwealth meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies in the Caribbean on 3 June 2019, being hosted in Cayman Islands’ capital George Town.



Patricia Scotland will speak at the opening of the meeting, which focuses on this year’s theme of “transforming words into action: revitalising the fight against corruption”.

In addition to the above issues, the Secretary-General will be able to speak on:

 Trade and the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda

 Climate finance and the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub

 Ocean governance and the Commonwealth Blue Charter



Other speakers include His Excellency the Governor of the Cayman Islands, Martyn Roper.

 The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent and equal sovereign states.

 The Commonwealth is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

 Thirty-one of our members are small states, many of which are island nations.

 Our shared values and principles are inscribed in the Commonwealth Charter.

 Member countries are supported by a network of more than 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations.