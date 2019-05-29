May 29, 2019

Commonwealth Secretary-General to address the fifth Commonwealth meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies in the Caribbean in the Cayman Islands

The Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will address the fifth Commonwealth meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies in the on 3 June 2019, being hosted in ’ capital George Town.

Patricia Scotland will speak at the opening of the meeting, which focuses on this year’s theme of “transforming words into action: revitalising the fight against corruption”.

In addition to the above issues, the Secretary-General will be able to speak on:
 Trade and the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda
 Climate finance and the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub
 Ocean governance and the Commonwealth Blue Charter

Other speakers include His Excellency the Governor of the Cayman Islands, Martyn Roper.

 The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent and equal sovereign states.
 The Commonwealth is home to 2.4 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.
 Thirty-one of our members are small states, many of which are island nations.
 Our shared values and principles are inscribed in the Commonwealth Charter.
 Member countries are supported by a network of more than 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations.

