Comfort Suites Grand Cayman [Cayman Islands] adds delicious sparkle

CAYMAN ISLANDS (December 29, 2016) – One of the more popular hotels in the Cayman Islands has become even more endearing to guests since a recent upgrade to its common and breakfast areas.
General Manager of Comfort Suites Seven Mile Beach, Tom Mason, said the hotel recently renovated its lobby with the addition of a Marketplace offering sundry items as well as cold and hot food items, including delicious Caribbean roti.
The new kitchen area for preparing the Comfort brand’s signature complimentary hot breakfast and the sparkling new breakfast room were popular upgrades. The welcoming local breakfast team, he reported, has been increased to four full-time staff members who are “thrilled to help guests get a great start to their day in this new, modern and fresh environment.”
Adding to its allure, Mason said the hotel replaced disposable plates, cups and cutlery with china crockery, silver cutlery and glass plates to improve the guest experience and also to increase the hotel’s environmentally friendly practices.
“The new Marketplace in our renovated lobby has also drawn a lot of praise as have the new tile flooring and refresh of all ground floor hallways,” said Mason. “And trading out disposable items at breakfast not only helps protect the island’s delicate environment, it adds a warmer touch of home for travelers when they sit down to eat.”
Guests have more to look forward to, added Mason, as the hotel also premiered its new enclosed screened patio with ceiling fans.
Comfort Suites Seven Mile Beach is on track to end 2016 as one of the best years in its 15-year history.
The Choice Hotels International Caribbean portfolio currently includes hotels in Aruba, The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Guyana, Puerto Rico and St. Maarten.
IMAGE: The new Marketplace area
