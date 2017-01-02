Comfort Suites Grand Cayman [Cayman Islands] adds delicious sparkle

“The new Marketplace in our renovated lobby has also drawn a lot of praise as have the new tile flooring and refresh of all ground floor hallways,” said Mason. “And trading out disposable items at breakfast not only helps protect the island’s delicate environment, it adds a warmer touch of home for travelers when they sit down to eat.”

Guests have more to look forward to, added Mason, as the hotel also premiered its new enclosed screened patio with ceiling fans.

Comfort Suites Seven Mile Beach is on track to end 2016 as one of the best years in its 15-year history.