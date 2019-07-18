Colours Cayman: Our organisation’s response to local conservative views on marriage equality

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, 17 July 2019:

“If You Don’t Like It, Leave”



What a hurtful sentiment. Particularly when it’s directed towards those who only want to feel safe and secure wherever they live.



Yet it’s the kind of rhetoric that our LGBT community is all too familiar with. The moment we speak up in hopes of being heard, respected or at least tolerated, we’re often reduced to some kind of pariah, no longer seen as fit to live amongst others in our own country. We’re told to simply pack up and leave, as if we’ve no attachment whatsoever to anything nor anyone here. Never mind the job we may have secured or our friends and family or the countless memories made—we’re expected to sacrifice it all for want of a more accepting, more progressive society.



But nevertheless it’s this toxic rhetoric that continues to spread throughout our culture, spreading even so far as to infect our own churches and government. How does anyone expect to assuage the very real fears we have by telling us to go elsewhere, implying that we’re not welcome in our own home?



Fortunately, things are changing. And much of that change is owing to our Constitution, our Bill of Rights and one Caymanian woman who recently stood up for her constitutional right to enjoy her private and family life without discrimination, which ultimately led to the most senior judge of the country recognising her struggle and the importance of marriage equality.



Yes, many objected to the ruling that was reached. But those who speak of the Constitution of the Cayman Islands or international law on a public platform—and those who assist them in doing so—particularly those who occupy public office, have a duty to ensure that any legal statements and analyses are accurate. And as such, they should be held accountable for the consequences of making false or inaccurate statements upon which others rely.



In the end, the will of the majority is not protected by the Constitution, but rather it is regulated in certain specific matters contained in the Bill of Rights in order to protect every person, irrespective of their gender or sexual orientation. Its purpose is to minimise injustices and secure fundamental rights and freedoms for all to enjoy.



Now, at least one injustice—marriage inequality—is likely to be rectified. And while many may, for whatever reason, disagree with the outcome, I would like to think that we all want to feel as though we belong here.



Because that is true equality.