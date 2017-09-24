Collas Crill supports Cayman Finance student education and work experience programme

Offshore law firm Collas Crill has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting local Cayman Islands students with their career development goals through its summer internship programme.

For the second year the firm has offered two students quality career development opportunities in both the legal and company management services sectors.

This year Allena Rankine joined Collas Crill Corporate Services Limited as part of the Cayman Finance Student Education and Work Experience Programme.

The Programme aims to pair eligible students that have registered, with quality work placements in the financial services sector for a one month period. The main goal of the programme is to provide mentorship and exposure for students as to what it’s really like to work in financial services. The aim is to prepare and provide job-ready and engaged young professionals capable of succeeding in a globally competitive employment marketplace.

During her time at Collas Crill, Allena gained first hand experience of working in a Cayman Islands firm. She was working on a corporate governance related project and has been assisting the firm with the preparation for reporting obligations under the new company beneficial ownership regime.

Cynthia Hydes is currently studying in Boston and aspires to be a lawyer. Cynthia returned to Collas Crill for a second year and is assisting with a software and documents related project for Collas Crill Corporate Services Limited.

Alan de Saram, managing partner of Collas Crill in the Cayman Islands, said: “We started the summer internship programme last year and it was hugely successful.

“It’s been great welcoming Allena and Cynthia for the summer, they’ve been a great support resource forus over the past few weeks.We are excited to continue to offer these opportunities for young people looking to pave a career in either the legal or financial services industry.”

IMAGE: L to R: Allena Rankine (Cayman Finance), managing partner in Cayman, Alan de Saram, Cynthia Hydes

